October 6, 2021
A developer is planning 44 townhouse units in Woodmore near Greater Tucker Baptist Church.
The property at 1601 Eucalyptus Dr. includes 5.7 acres.
Applicant Jeff Fava said 1.17 acres ... (click for more)
Chattanooga-based BlueCross of Tennessee has terminated 19 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Dalya Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer, said, "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've focused on a simple goal: protecting the health of BlueCross employees while continuing to meet the needs of our members.
"We required COVID-19
Police arrested two men charged with beating up and robbing a man during a drug deal on Signal Mountain.
On Monday night, police responded to a robbery report on Taft highway. Police said the victim told them he came to the area to buy a small amount of marijuana, and then was attacked by four individuals after he gave them money.
The victim said he texted "Hayden Party" in
The Hamilton County Commission will consider a resolution that is a full throttle attack of District Attorney Neal Pinkston for marrying an employee who works in his constitutional office. The folks supporting the resolution are essentially citing inappropriate use taxpayer dollars, and fiduciary responsibly.

But, wait a minute. What about the rest of those using the color of
But, wait a minute. What about the rest of those using the color of ... (click for more)
According to Weather.com’s hourly forecast for Chattanooga, TN, for today, on Wednesday, March 6, (this as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night), during ALL OF THE HOURS on Wednesday and until 7 p.m. on Thursday (!) there will not be ONE hour when there is less than a 50 percent chance of rain in the entire 43-hour span. Think of that … it is incredible! I am no weather man but let’s watch! ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Carolina. This is UT’s fourth home football game of the 2021 season.
Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. ESPN2 will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their schedule for the 2022 Double-A South season. The Lookouts season will begin on the road against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, April 8 with Opening Day at AT&T Field set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Birmingham Barons.

"We were overwhelmed by the amazing support we received from our community in 2021," said Lookouts
“We were overwhelmed by the amazing support we received from our community in 2021,” said Lookouts ... (click for more)