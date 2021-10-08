Federal Judge Travis McDonough on Friday sentenced 36-year-old Lorenzo Deon Ware to 37 months in federal prison - the top of his advisory guideline range. The judge said Ware could have faced a much stiffer sentence based on his extensive criminal record. He said one domestic violence victim had declined to testify, which aided Ware. Prosecutor Kevin Brown said Ware had consistently ... (click for more)

The heavy rain this week has caused a lot of problems for residents of Soddy Daisy, and has kept Public Works Director Steve Grant busy trying to help them. People from two neighborhoods came to the commission meeting Thursday night asking for help. Four residents who live on Pine Street experienced flooding where there had been no problems before a Dollar General store was built ... (click for more)