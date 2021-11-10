Matt Hullander Says He Has The Support Of Mike Walden; Says He Is Considering County Mayor Race

Matt Hullander, who is exploring a run for county mayor, said Tuesday he had the support of Mike Walden, another potential candidate.

Mr. Hullander, who recently sold the family's window, door and remodeling firm Hullco, said on his Facebook page, "Thanks for the vote of confidence as I consider this incredible opportunity to serve the greatest county in TN !! Michael S. Walden thanks for your earlier call, your endorsement and support !"

Mr. Walden initially praised Mr. Hullander when asked for comment.

He later said he could not take a position since he is the longtime chairman of the Election Commission.

Mr. Walden said, "Legally, I can comment on my own preference, but in the interest of a fair election I probably shouldn't."

Mr. Hullander on Wednesday said, “Over the last five years, I’ve often thought about the future of Hamilton County and the office of mayor. Because each of the four mayors who’ve held this position have made such profound contributions, it’s important to continue with the strong record of service and leadership. Hamilton County has been our family’s home for six generations and each generation has found a way to give back to the community that has been so good to us.

"Jenny and I are blessed to be in a place to give this opportunity thoughtful and prayerful consideration. I will have an announcement at the appropriate time. I am looking forward to what the future holds for the best county in the state of Tennessee and how I can continue to make a difference.”

The only announced candidate is Weston Wamp, who said he has already raised over $100,000 for his campaign.

The seat came open when Jim Coppinger made the surprise announcement that he was retiring after the current term.