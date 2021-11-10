AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/10/2021

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
November 10, 2021
United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ... (click for more)
A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet,
with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, causing $1,000 in damage to his lawn and driveway. The man wanted a property damage report. Police spoke to the driver of the semi, who said that he did not see the sign, and that he got stuck ... (click for more)
Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, a junior at BBS, passed away suddenly this morning in a car accident.
"At this time we would like to give our students time to process and grieve this immense loss. Grace was loved ... (click for more)
One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines.
This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice.
So, ... (click for more)
The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)
Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville.
UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion.
Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)