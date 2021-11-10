 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hagerty And Fleischmann Speak Out On "Another Month Of Historic Soaring Prices And Falling Wages"

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing that consumer prices rose and real earnings fell again in October:

“As the American people prepare for the season of Thanksgiving, they can thank President Biden and his disastrous policies for inflation, soaring prices, and falling real wages. We saw today that the Consumer Price Index for October rose another 0.9 percent from where it was just in September—which is more than 10 percent on an annualized basis—Jimmy Carter level misery.

"Americans’ average weekly earnings adjusted for inflation cratered by 10 percent on an annualized basis from September. This reduction in real wages, net of Biden’s inflation, is a massive broad-based tax on every hard-working American.

"I hear it every day from the people of Tennessee who are trying to put fuel in their vehicle, buy everyday groceries or pay rent: everything is much more expensive and personal budgets are being severely strained. I’ve said before that this isn’t a pig-in-a-python moment, and the Biden Administration’s continued out-of-touch claims that rising prices are transitory is highly offensive to working people all across the country. Tennesseans know that more of President Biden and the Democrats’ out-of-control taxing-and-spending and far-left energy-killing policies will make inflation worse, which is why I continue to stand firm in my opposition to their radical proposals.”

“Every month, it is getting more expensive for Tennesseans to make every day ends meet," said U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. "For the fifth straight month, inflation has topped over five percent, and compared to just one year ago, consumer prices are up over 6.2 percent – the highest since December 1990.

"Instead of raising taxes and spending trillions of dollars we don’t have, the Biden Administration and Congress need to work together on commonsense fiscal policies to stop inflation, raise wages, and restore America’s economy."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Real average hourly earnings for all employees decreased 0.5 percent from September to October 2021.
Fuel oil is up 12.3 percent in October, and up 59.1 percent over last year.
Utilities are up 28 percent compared to one year ago.
The cost of pork is up 14.1 percent for the year, the largest annual increase since December 1990.
The cost of gas is up 6.1 percent in the past month and 49.6 percent for the year, the highest level since September 2014.


November 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

November 10, 2021

Boyd Buchanan Student Dies In Traffic Accident On Wednesday Morning

November 10, 2021

Hagerty And Fleischmann Speak Out On "Another Month Of Historic Soaring Prices And Falling Wages"


A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, ... (click for more)

A Boyd Buchanan School student died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning. Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, causing $1,000 in damage to his lawn and driveway. The man wanted a property damage report. Police spoke to the driver of the semi, who said that he did not see the sign, and that he got stuck ... (click for more)

Boyd Buchanan Student Dies In Traffic Accident On Wednesday Morning

A Boyd Buchanan School student died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning. Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, a junior at BBS, passed away suddenly this morning in a car accident. "At this time we would like to give our students time to process and grieve this immense loss. Grace was loved ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors