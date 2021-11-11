 Thursday, November 11, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County ICU COVID Patients Drop To 6; No New Deaths, 51 More Cases

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 51 new positive cases, up from 36 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,560. The death total is at 660.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 61 in Hamilton County - up form 59 on Wednesday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 19 Hamilton County inpatients and six patients are in ICU - down from nine on Wednesday. This is the fewest number of ICU patients since July 9. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,303, which is 98 percent.

There are 597 active cases, down from 614 on Wednesday.


November 12, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

November 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERGER, TIMOTHY E 9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL ... (click for more)

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERGER, TIMOTHY E 9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT SOLICITATION OF A MINOR --- BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE 1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage hat, and carrying a black backpack. He also reported the man was a habitual shoplifter, however is always gone before police arrive. This man took nine Bud ... (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Season Of Thanks

We’re there; two weeks from today is Thanksgiving and in recent days I have tried to include gratitude and giving thanks into my morning readings. My favorite Christian author is Max Lucado. He is a pastor, speaker, and best-selling author who, in his own words, “writes books for people who don’t read books.” He serves the people of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rae Burrell Injury Casts Shadow On Lady Vols Season

Tennessee began its women’s basketball season Wednesday night without Jordan Horston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Teammate Tamari Kay joined Horston on the bench shortly thereafter due to two early fouls. The most stunning exit happened shortly before halftime, though, when Rae Burrell picked herself up off the Thompson-Boling Arena floor and immediately sat back ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Records 18th Double-Double In Cats Win

Dre'una Edwards tied her career high with 27 points as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team used a big second half to beat North Alabama 98-56 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky outscored North Alabama 63-25 in the second 20 minutes to blow open a close game. All-American Rhyne Howard had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors