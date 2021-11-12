Tennessee Abortion Waiting Period Stands; All Legal Challenges Exhuasted

 Friday, November 12, 2021 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Friday that the constitutionality of Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions is no longer subject to question. The opportunity for the plaintiffs to seek further review from the U.S. Supreme Court has passed, so the Sixth Circuit’s ruling stands and the legal battle is over.

 

More than six years ago, a group of abortion providers challenged the statutory waiting period, alleging that it violated a woman’s right to have an abortion.

 

The district court agreed with the challengers, held the law unconstitutional, and stopped state officials from enforcing it.  After a divided three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit declined to stay that judgment pending the State’s appeal, the State’s attorneys sought and obtained review by the full Sixth Circuit.

 

In August the full Court reversed the district court’s judgment and that of its own panel.

It upheld Tennessee’s waiting-period, concluding that it “is facially constitutional” because it is “supported by a rational basis” and “is not a substantial obstacle to abortion for a large fraction of women seeking pre-viability abortions in Tennessee.”  The Court explained that the Supreme Court’s decision in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, which upheld Pennsylvania’s similar waiting-period law, “compel[led] this result saying the waiting period “resulted from a decades-long democratic process” that included a state constitutional amendment.

 

“This law was on the books for five years before the district court enjoined it.  The Sixth Circuit took the unusual step of having the full court review the district court decision and that of its own panel.  We are grateful that the Court recognized the validity of a law passed by the people’s representatives and did not substitute its own judgment for the policy decision made by the legislature and the Governor,” said General Slatery.


Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Hospital Woes

Earlier this week it was learned that any hospitals which rely on Medicare benefits must have every employee, contract worker and volunteer fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, or risk losing federal subsidies. In short, pandemonium and chaos are guaranteed across the nation, because to be fully vaccinated requires a month; millions of health workers are not, and in an industry already besieged ... (click for more)

Preview: UTC Wrestlers Open Road Schedule With Quad Meet

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team opens its 2021-22 road slate this weekend at Davidson in a quad meet. The Mocs will face Davidson at 10 a.m. to kick off Southern Conference action. UTC's dual with Clarion (11:30) and Rutgers (1 p.m.) will follow the Davidson match. The Mocs are coming off of a 8-4 record in 2021 and a third-place Southern Conference ... (click for more)

Ryland Promoted To Associate Head Coach Of Lee's Track And Field Program

Charnay Ryland has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the Lee men's and women's track and field program the Lee Athletic Department announced this week. Ryland has been a key component of the swift rise to the top of the NCAA in her five years as the assistant coach under head coach Caleb Morgan. The Flames and Lady Flames have experienced a rapid ascension over for ... (click for more)


