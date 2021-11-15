As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

The great master of wisdom Confucius once said, “Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” This what I remembered when I read the latest column from the great writer Victor Davis Hanson over the weekend. I am hardly a big follower of the many political columns that come my way, but Hanson is a favorite because I have found truth, in time, with what he ... (click for more)