November 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,362.
A burglary suspect was caught inside a house in Cleveland on Monday after the residents' security camera triggered officers to check the house.
On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right shoulder and right lane of SR-153 North from the Chickamauga Dam to Hamill Road (LM 7.7 – LM 8.9) will be closed for contract crews to perform resurfacing activities as part of a Chattanooga Gas utility project.
All other lanes will remain open during this closure.
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,362.
There are 1,737 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,274,491 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 88,040, which is an increase of 225 since Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
As a Hamilton County citizen, I'm embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty.
The great master of wisdom Confucius once said, "Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth." This what I remembered when I read the latest column from the great writer Victor Davis Hanson over the weekend.
It's a quick turnaround for the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team after kicking off the Coke Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown Chattanooga with a win over UNC Asheville on Sunday.
The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team featured four players in double digits, led by a career-high 20 from Darius Banks, and used a stingy defensive effort to race past UNC Asheville 75-45 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon in McKenzie Arena.
