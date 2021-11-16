 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


City May Set Up "Sanctioned" Homeless Campsite On 12th Street

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

City officials said they are considering setting up a "sanctioned" homeless campsite on 12th Street near Peebles Street.

Sam Wolfe, the city's director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said it would be a "safe, sanctioned and managed campsite."

Residents of the city-operated tent city would have access to bathrooms, supportive services and regular meals at the nearby Community Kitchen.

He said the move should cut down on both crime and litter.

It would apparently replace a homeless camp that has sprouted up on city property near the railroad crossing on 11th Street. The site is just down from City Hall.

Mr. Wolfe said that homeless camp has been crime ridden.

He said the most recent count shows 602 homeless individuals in Hamilton County.

That includes 364 unsheltered individuals - an 80 percent increase.

Mr. Wolfe said the homeless count in Chattanooga is especially high compared to other cities its size.

He told the City Council that skyrocketing rent costs a main factor in homelessness. He said in 2019 44 percent of Chattanoogans paid more than 30 percent of their income for rent. The cost of a one-bedroom unit has risen 83 percent since 2015.

Mr. Wolfe said the Kelly administration is seeking to provide permanent supportive housing, which he said has been declining rather than increasing. The goal is 436 permanent supportive housing units as well as 329 units for rapid re-housing of those who are without homes but are not chronically homeless.

He said 364 people sleep outside in Chattanooga every night. 


November 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 16, 2021

Mayor Kelly Says Fixing Wilcox Bridge Is Top Priority With Federal Infrastructure Money

November 16, 2021

Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths, 771 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVEY, SHANA DIANE 5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said the Wilcox Bridge will be the top priority for the city when Chattanooga receives federal funding from the recent infrastructure bill. H.R.3684 , also known as ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,368. There are 771 new cases on Tuesday, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVEY, SHANA DIANE 5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) --- ARMSTRONG, ELISE 5209 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114838 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Says Fixing Wilcox Bridge Is Top Priority With Federal Infrastructure Money

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said the Wilcox Bridge will be the top priority for the city when Chattanooga receives federal funding from the recent infrastructure bill. H.R.3684 , also known as the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” allocates almost $1 trillion to improving the country’s infrastructure over the next decade. Mayor Kelly, speaking to the JFK Club on Tuesday ... (click for more)

Opinion

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (3)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Generation!

If you are age 70 or over, thank your lucky stars because it’s a wonder we ever made it this far. There is a story that circulates on the Internet from time to time that makes me laugh every time I read it. It has been around for a while but the older I get, its truth seems to grow. I came across a copy the other day and, as a child who experienced the best memories a boy ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Unbeaten UTC Men Rally To Beat Tennessee Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs are the champions of the 2021 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown following Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. That win came on the heels of Sunday’s 30 point romp over UNC-Asheville to give the Mocs wins over both teams. Those two teams will play on Thursday at 7 for the consolation ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Kennedy Chandler Zoomed Right Past The Bucs

Desmond Oliver came back to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday intent on being ambitious. Me against you was how he described his thinking. In this case, it was Oliver’s East Tennessee State Bucs against the Tennessee Vols. And the ETSU coach thought his guys could win. Then he saw Kennedy Chandler whoosh by. Suddenly Oliver’s basketball optimism was the kind boxer Mike Tyson ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors