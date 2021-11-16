City May Set Up "Sanctioned" Homeless Campsite On 12th Street

City officials said they are considering setting up a "sanctioned" homeless campsite on 12th Street near Peebles Street.

Sam Wolfe, the city's director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said it would be a "safe, sanctioned and managed campsite."

Residents of the city-operated tent city would have access to bathrooms, supportive services and regular meals at the nearby Community Kitchen.

He said the move should cut down on both crime and litter.

It would apparently replace a homeless camp that has sprouted up on city property near the railroad crossing on 11th Street. The site is just down from City Hall.

Mr. Wolfe said that homeless camp has been crime ridden.

He said the most recent count shows 602 homeless individuals in Hamilton County.

That includes 364 unsheltered individuals - an 80 percent increase.

Mr. Wolfe said the homeless count in Chattanooga is especially high compared to other cities its size.

He told the City Council that skyrocketing rent costs a main factor in homelessness. He said in 2019 44 percent of Chattanoogans paid more than 30 percent of their income for rent. The cost of a one-bedroom unit has risen 83 percent since 2015.

Mr. Wolfe said the Kelly administration is seeking to provide permanent supportive housing, which he said has been declining rather than increasing. The goal is 436 permanent supportive housing units as well as 329 units for rapid re-housing of those who are without homes but are not chronically homeless.

He said 364 people sleep outside in Chattanooga every night.