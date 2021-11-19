November 19, 2021
Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) Rep. Chuck Fleischmann hit what he called "a radical tax-and-spend spree on the American People.by House Democrats."

He said, "Tennesseans and Americans
He said, "Tennesseans and Americans
After launching her re-election campaign nearly three months ago, the finance committee leading the fundraising efforts for Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom announced it has raised more than $100,000 in 100 days from local supporters across Hamilton County.

"The outpouring of support for Judge Statom has been incredible," said Garnett Decosimo, finance
"The outpouring of support for Judge Statom has been incredible," said Garnett Decosimo, finance
Keithen Edward Eckart waived his right to a trial by jury and pled guilty on Friday in Hamilton County Criminal Court to three counts of rape of a child.
He was arrested in September and subsequently confessed to unlawful sexual contact with juveniles under 13 years of age.
Assistant District Attorney Addie Nester said the incidents date as far back as 2019, with ... (click for more)
I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land.
Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate?
Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)
Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican rural doctor from Kansas, is now serving in the Senate and “Doc,” as he is known, brings forth a most unfortunate fact about the vaccine mandate that we need to know. In a recent address, he pointed out that our armed forced members who shun the mandate will become –what’s this? – felons.
Listen to what he said in a recent speech on the Senate ... (click for more)
Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September?
More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27.
If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)
Led by four players in double-figure scoring, the 12th-ranked Lee University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year with an 88-46 victory over visiting Brescia University inside Walker Arena on Thursday evening.
Graduate student Halle Hughes and senior Haley Schubert paced the Lee scoring with 15 points apiece. Schubert filled up her side of the box score by also ... (click for more)