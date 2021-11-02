One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

I adore the underdog. “The Little Engine That Could,” was one of favorite ‘first books.’ ‘Rocky’ will always be among my top movies. But I am totally mystified as to why, in this week’s college football polls, little Cincinnati is second in both the writers and coaches lists. Sure, the Bearcats are unbeaten at 8-0, but Alabama, who Cincy jumped ahead of this week, would succinctly ... (click for more)