Annalee Harlan Re-Elected To Dalton City Council After Challenge By Conservative Attorney

A Dalton, Ga., City Council incumbent who claimed her opponent was carrying out a "hate campaign" was re-elected on Tuesday.

Annalee Harlan said, "Words can not express the gratitude I have for the amount of support I received tonight to be your voice on the Dalton City Council. Thank you so much.

"Tonight’s victory is a statement that Dalton cares about the issues, that we are a city of excellence and we rejected hate soundly. I look forward to continuing the work on the council as we continue the progress Dalton has been making.

"Thank you again and let’s continue to work to make an even brighter future for Dalton for years to come."

Rodney Craig Miller, an attorney who mainly practices in Federal Court in Chattanooga, was the challenger.

He said in his campaign announcement, ""As a 14-year property taxpayer in Dalton, I was appalled at the far-left, mostly out-of-town protesters who marched through downtown last summer. That puts our public safety and property values at risk. My opponent's support for removing and relocating the statute of Gen. Johnston is also troubling. American history should never be torn down or hidden to appease a woke mob."

"As a City Council member I would advocate sound, conservative financial management. I pledge to never vote for a property tax increase. I oppose mandates including the mask mandate just reimposed by the council and I strongly believe that vaccine decisions should be a private matter between people and their physicians, not government."

Ms. Harlan waged a well-financed campaign, including TV spots during the World Series.