Light Show At The Gattis Place In Soddy Daisy Fires Back Up

The Gattis place at 389 Classic Dr. in Soddy Daisy is at it again this holiday season.

Jim Gattis said of the annual light display extraordinaire, “Donna and I were able to add some really nice new items this year.”

Unfortunately, due to the strain on their breaker system, they had to remove a few items that were displayed last year. However, they still have about 75 items lit up along with a few thousand net lights.



Mr. Gattis, who was a longtime employee in the Assessor's Office, said, “We started with just a few items about 20 years ago and since then it has grown considerably. Obviously we enjoy doing this for ourselves and others, but it takes a lot work and effort on our part. It seems to us that the adults that come by enjoy them about as much if not more than the kids."



The couple turns the lights on around 7:00 and off around 10:00. They don’t turn them on when it’s raining.



This year they are asking that everyone, especially children, not enter the yard to look at the decorations because it can dangerous with all of the anchor cords and extension cords. "It would be very easy to trip and fall and possibly get injured," Mr. Gattis said.



Their subdivision, Ashley Place, is just off of the intersection of Thrasher Pike and Gann Road.