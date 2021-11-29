4 Walker County Government Offices Now Accept Credit Card And Digital Wallet Forms Of Payment

Walker County Government has enhanced the number of payment options available at several departments. Walker County installed PayLo payment processing devices at the Animal Shelter, Mountain Cove Farms Resort, Landfill and Planning Office.

The devices enable Walker County to keep pace with current payment processing trends. In addition to accepting MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express, customers can now make transactions using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“Improving the number of payment options accepted by the county provides a new level of convenience for our citizens and customers,” said Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “We continue to accept cash, personal checks and money orders for payment, but a growing number of consumers prefer paying for goods and services by credit card or with their digital wallet.”

Customers can use the new payment methods to cover the cost of a number of transactions. Adoption fees and owner reclaim fees at the animal shelter, reserving a room or purchasing snacks and supplies at Mountain Cove Farms Resort, waste disposal services at the landfill, and building permits and business licenses at the Planning Office are just some of the options.

PayLo charges a three-percent convenience fee on each transaction to cover interchange costs, authorization costs and transaction costs. Customers can avoid the fee by paying with cash, check or money order.