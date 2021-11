Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AZOCA, DIMAS

262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

---

BARNETT, ROY

925 SHORE DR SE #A MARIETTA, 30060

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

BENNETT, ADAM W

1 E 11TH ST APT 611 CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BOLDEN, TIMOTHY DARON

1107 FELLOWSHIP LN KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE

5145 Kelly St Nw Cleveland, 373124314

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CUFF, TAVON LEE

10210 AVENUE L BATON ROUGE, 70748

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

DANIELS, DIANAA RENEE

81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR4009 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR---FRIZZELL, ANGELA RENAE4712 DAYTON BOULEVARD REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAY, RICKYAge at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HACKLER, DEVON LEE8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF METH)---HAWKINS, BRIAN ANTHONY688 SOUTH MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HILL, HARRY DELANO7014 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW---HOULK, DOMINIC L4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND7419 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUNT, YASKO239 GLADE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOYNER, JOSHUA E1375 OLD ALABAMA ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)---KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY612 WERNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KING, WARREN CHRISTIAN862 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---KIRBY, IMMANUEL O4577 W HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MCCLINTOCK, EDNA MICHELLE2104 E 32ND ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCLURE, HOLLY LEANN330 INDIANA AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MILLARD, JANET L727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, ROGER DEWAYNE6724 HOLDER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLS, ASHLEY NICOLE3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE COVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MORELAND, CONNELL1704 FOUST ST Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORGAN, EARTHLY KEVIN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW3502 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE---OCHOA, DAVID ANTHONY5071 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD #603 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, HAB WALLACE7553 HWY. 301 TRENTON, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PUTNAM, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE387 FASHION CIRCLE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RUSSELL, JOSHUA TREMAINE7604 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMS, JUSTIN R2687 WEST VALLEY RD. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, JAMES B8028 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, RYAN NICOLE1417 EAST 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, TIMOTHY JEROME1908 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN6931 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13th St Chattanooga, 374044308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON3220 GLEASON DR., #74 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSTATUTORY RAPE---WATKINS, KATHLEEN O1422 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE---WESTMORELAND, LISA A1913 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATION