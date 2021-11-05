November 5, 2021
A GoFundMe has been set up for Georgia State Trooper Scott Parker, who was seriously injured in a chase in Catoosa County.
A relative who organized the fundraiser said, "On Nov. 4, 2021, ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The City Council is ending its Zoom meetings that it turned to during the COVID pandemic so that members could still meet remotely.
However, Council Chairman Chip Henderson said the council ... (click for more)
A GoFundMe has been set up for Georgia State Trooper Scott Parker, who was seriously injured in a chase in Catoosa County.
A relative who organized the fundraiser said, "On Nov. 4, 2021, Scott was in pursuit of a vehicle when his patrol car left the roadway, flipped two times, hit a tree and came to an uncontrolled stop on its top. Scott’s neck is broken in three places and ... (click for more)
First of all I want you to know that this is way outside my comfort zone and I have tried to talk myself out of sending this, however, it is becoming very clear that if more people like myself don’t wake up and have some courage we are going to regret it for the rest of our lives. I firmly believe that God is completely in control but He frequently uses people to accomplish His ... (click for more)
Surveys had told us that seven out of 10 Americans dislike “spring forward” and “fall back.” Further, 34 of America’s 50 states have legislation to do away completely with “standard time” and adapt to “daylight saving time” year-round. I heartily concur because my “biological clock,” as I call it, takes a needless whipping twice a year. I wake up around 6 o’clock every morning. ... (click for more)
It was only an exhibition and will not count in the overall record, but the Chattanooga Mocs got their 2021-22 men’s basketball season off to a roaring start with a convincing 94-60 victory over the Wooster College Fighting Scots Thursday night at McKenzie Arena.
There were several new faces in the Chattanooga lineup, but it was a great chance for head coach Lamont Paris to see ... (click for more)
Tennessee has built its up-tempo, high-scoring offense upon the sturdiness of its running game. The Vols had maintained their foundation during the football season even as injuries chipped away at it.
Finally, the base crumbled against Alabama. UT managed only a season-low 65 rushing yards against the Crimson Tide, 71 fewer yards than the previous low (136 versus Pitt). The ... (click for more)