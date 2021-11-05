Hamilton County Has No New Deaths From Virus, 45 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 45 new positive cases, up from 42 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,325. The death total is at 652.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 79 in Hamilton County - down from 80 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 17 Hamilton County inpatients and 11 patients are in ICU - down from 15 on Thursday.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,038, which is 98 percent. There are 635 active cases, down from 638 on Thursday.