AG Slatery Joins Bipartisan Coalition Challenging Efforts To Weaken Laws Against Human Trafficking And Sex Crimes

Friday, December 10, 2021

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is among a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general urging the American Law Institute (ALI) to reject proposed changes to Section 213 of the Model Penal Code (MPC) that would weaken the ability of states to prosecute sexual assault, abuse, exploitation, and trafficking crimes; jeopardize the safety of victims of these crimes; and restrict the ability of law enforcement to protect the general public from recidivist behavior.

“These proposed changes, which would exclude criminal liability for those who knowingly participate in sex trafficking and eliminate public access to sex offender registry information, are dangerous and need to be rejected,” said General Slatery.

In the letter, the coalition writes, “The revisions contemplated fail to treat sex predators appropriately and would provide them more freedom to commit these heinous crimes, putting the citizens we represent at greater risk of becoming victims.”

Among the changes under consideration by the ALI:

 

Sex Trafficking

 

  • Removes “advertising” and “obtains” as predicate acts that can be used to establish trafficking.
  • Excludes criminal liability for those who knowingly benefit from their participation in sex trafficking.
  • Requires proof alleged offender knew and disregarded the age of a victim under 18 years old.
  • Traffickers must be identified to establish crime of child sex trafficking has occurred.
  • Excludes criminal liability for sex trafficking for buyers of commercial sex with minors.

Sex Offender Registries

 

Offenses of sexual assault by physical force or sexual assault of an incapacitated person are not registrable – offenders are required to register only if the offender was previously convicted of a felony sexual offense.

Registration for sexual assault of a minor is limited to crimes where the victim is less than 12 years old and the offender is 21 years old or older.

Registration for incestuous sexual assault of a minor is limited to crimes where the victim is under the age of 16 years old.

Renders failure to register a misdemeanor.

 

Removes the following offenses that require registration:

           

  • Kidnapping/attempted kidnapping
  • Online enticement
  • Sex trafficking
  • Child sexual abuse material crimes (possession/distribution/production of child pornography)
  • Sexual assault of minors older than 12 years of age
  • Sexual assaults that do not involve force or restraint

Would permit only government law enforcement agencies to access registry information – there would be no public access and no access by non-profit organizations for prospective employees/applicants.

Removes key identifiers from registry requirements, including:

 

  • Date of birth
  • Fingerprints/palm prints
  • DNA sample
  • Driver’s license/identification card information/Passport (which eliminates provisions of International Megan’s Law)
  • Internet identifiers

The letter was signed by the Attorneys General of Mississippi, Hawaii, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia.

 


December 10, 2021

AG Slatery Joins Bipartisan Coalition Challenging Efforts To Weaken Laws Against Human Trafficking And Sex Crimes


Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate ... (click for more)

Grand Jurors Have Different Opinions On No Billing Marijuana Cases

Members of the Hamilton County Regular Grand Jury said they had varying opinions on the state's position of often no billing marijuana cases. Grand jurors said they were told "that the cost of testing the drugs was high, and it wasn’t worth testing marijuana when other drugs and drug charges were present. There was also some speculation that the laws regarding marijuana in Tennessee ... (click for more)

Opinion

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)


