Police Blotter: Woman Is Punched In Face At Bud's Sports Bar; Lady Is Scammed While Trying To Sell Wedding Dress

An officer responded to a disorder at Bud's Sports Bar at 5751 Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she was standing close to the stage when a physical altercation broke out among some of the patrons. During this altercation, she was punched in the mouth by a man. The woman couldn't definitively say that the man intentionally hit her. Still, she was sure that the man had punched her. The woman did sustain a busted lip due to the altercation. The officer spoke to the man, as well as another man and woman. The man wasn't able to provide any insight into what occurred due to his level of intoxication. However, he did tell the officer he didn't hit anyone and that someone named Eric was coming at him while he was singing, so he defended himself. The second man and woman told the officer the altercation started over a quarter game that the two men were playing. While the first man was singing a song on stage, Eric approached him about the game. The second man went to intervene between the first man and Eric, while the second woman tried to hold the first man back. But instead, Eric and the first man proceeded to get into a physical altercation with each other. During this time, more patrons at the bar attempted to break the men up, and the first woman was unfortunately punched in the mouth. The staff told the officer that Eric, unknown last name, and the first man would be barred from the premises for their actions.

A loss prevention employee for Home Depot at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. told police a frequent shoplifter was in their store. The employee said the man had multiple items in his backpack and when he saw her he started dumping them. The employee said the man then fled without the items. The employee said their store policy is the suspect has to pass all points of sale for them to press charges. She wanted a report made stating that the man was back in their store.



A man told police his red Ford Focus was stolen from the Exxon gas station at 4345 Highway 58. He said he left the keys in the vehicle while he went inside the store. Officers reviewed the video from the gas station and saw two black males get into the vehicle and leave. Officers could not see any faces from the video. Officers entered the vehicle into NCIC.



An officer responded to reports of homeless people scaring off customers from Rogers Super Market at 1400 East Main St. Police spoke with homeless people on the lot and they agreed to leave the area. They were hanging out on the lot just waiting for the Rescue Mission to open. The officer was told a maroon van parked on the lot has not moved in several weeks and was asked by the business owner to ask the owner to move the vehicle. The officer spoke with a woman inside the van who said it had a dead battery but she would find someone to jump it and move to a different location.



A man called police and said he lost his license plate and he had last seen it at Christy’s Lounge at 3469 Brainerd Road. He discovered that the tag was gone when he got off work the next day at Dawn School at 901 Altamont Road. He did not have the tag number and it had to be found by running the VIN in DMV.



A man said he was at Chattanooga Christian School at 3354 Charger Dr. for a game. When he returned to his Ram 1500 the license plate had been stolen. Police entered the license plate as stolen in NCIC.



An employee at Safebox Self Storage at 1500 East 41st St. told police he has been having issues with people getting into the dumpster and taking stuff. According to the man, he has had to replace locks on the dumpster numerous times due to the locks being broken off. The officer checked the area and was unable to find anyone. The business was added to the watch list for two weeks.



A man and his wife on Halsey Street were in a verbal argument over mutual property. The man was planning to leave the residence at the request of his wife, however they were disagreeing on what property the man would be able to leave with at this time. Since all property belonging to the man and woman is mutual property of theirs by marriage, police were unable to intervene with the sorting out of the property. Since the man and woman were unable to come to an agreement, the man decided he was not going to leave the residence. Both the man and woman said this argument never became physical. The officer did not observe any signs of any physical altercation taking place.

Officers saw a vehicle traveling east on Shallowford Road without any lights on. Officers attempted to stop the car, a Mitsubishi Mirage. The car slow rolled down the I-75 ramp once officers initiated blue lights. The car stopped and officers stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to make a passenger side approach. Once the officers made it to the back side of the patrol car the suspect’s car began to drive away. Officers did not purse the vehicle at this time.



Police were called to 3416 Rossville Blvd. on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers met with two men. After speaking to both, the following was discovered. The first man was walking in the parking lot next to the second man’s parking lot. The second man heard a noise and went outside to investigate. When he got outside, he saw the first man walking past his vehicle. The second man thought the first man had been looking through his vehicles and confronted him. The second man showed officers video footage of another white male matching the first man’s build but not his clothing. The man in the footage is seen sneaking around the property while the second man was checking the property. Around two hours later, the first man can be seen walking in the parking lot next to the second man’s and not entering his property.



Police checked on a suspicious vehicle at Starbucks at 5513 Highway 153. A white female was sitting in a white Chevrolet Impala and said she was waiting to hear back from her boyfriend before heading home to see if he needed a ride. Officers suggested she move to Walmart or another business that would allow her to sit in the parking lot. The woman was cooperative and agreed to move along. No wants/warrants for the woman were found.



A man at the Comfort Inn at 2420 Williams St. told police someone stole the two catalytic converters off his Isuzu truck. The truck was parked in the parking lot on the northwest side of the building.



A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police she got into a verbal altercation with her landlord when she was leaving the residence. Apparently, the landlord was very upset because the woman had caused some damage inside of his property and she was behind with the rent. The landlord said he hadn't started the eviction process yet, however the woman told police and the landlord she was willing to leave the residence and she would come back sometime this week to pick up her washer and dryer. After loading some of her belongings, the woman left without incident.

A woman on Lifestyle Way told police she attempted to sell a wedding dress over Facebook. She said a buyer used a fake email account that appears as "Venmo" to convince her that money had to be refunded by buying Google gift cards. The woman said she purchased $500 worth of gift cards and gave them the information. The suspect used a fake Facebook account, a fake Venmo email account and the shipping address for the original agreement did not verify.





