Event Cancelled At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center

Saturday, December 11, 2021
The Bricks of Honor Dedication Ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center has been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions in the Chattanooga area. 

Officials said, "The Heritage Center plans to reschedule the deidcation ceremony for a later date, and we will send our a notification next week so our donors and their families can plan accordingly.  Thank you for your continued support."

East Ridge Police Unveil New Take Me Home Program; City Transferring 13 Acres By I-75 To WWTA For Big Sewage Holding Tank

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The East Ridge Police Department is rolling out a new program to assist both law enforcement and the city’s residents. The Take Me Home Program will be used when an officer encounters someone ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVANS, ALI CHRISTINE 1834 OLD HIGHWAY 27 APT 1 TRION, 307535044 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)



The East Ridge Police Department is rolling out a new program to assist both law enforcement and the city’s residents. The Take Me Home Program will be used when an officer encounters someone who cannot communicate with them such as an individual with dementia or autism. Police Chief Stan Allen said it allows a relative to enroll the person in the program, which is a database with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Disgusting Sex Biz At UTC

Thank you, John Wilson and crew, for the headline "UTC Instructor Who Is Top Expert On Polyamory Taking Students On Sex-Themed Amsterdam Study Trip" and the subsequent, really sad, illumination of the sex biz at UTC. Now we all know that polyamory is "t he practice of engaging in multiple romantic (and typically sexual) relationships, with the consent of all the people involved. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME FUNNY ONE LINERS * -- Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and they'll never find your body. * -- I find it very offensive when people get easily offended. * -- With great reflexes comes great response ability. * -- R.I.P. boiled water. You will be mist. * -- My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo. I had to put ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

Moc Wrestlers Travel To Illinois For Tri-Match

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team will return to the mat for the first time in nearly a month as the team travels to a tri-meet at SIUE to face the hosts at 1 p.m. (EST) and the 23rd-ranked Illini of the University of Illinois at 2:30 (EST) on Dec. 11. UTC returns nine of its 10 starters from last year's squad. All four NCAA Qualifiers return to the ... (click for more)


