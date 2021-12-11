Event Cancelled At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center
Saturday, December 11, 2021
The Bricks of Honor Dedication Ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center has been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions in the Chattanooga area.
Officials said, "The Heritage Center plans to reschedule the deidcation ceremony for a later date, and we will send our a notification next week so our donors and their families can plan accordingly. Thank you for your continued support."