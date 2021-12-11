Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Saturday morning.

A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 1151 Leonard Lane. At 11:50 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke pouring through the roof.

Since the mobile home sat half a mile off the main road, firefighters worked quickly to get a water line established to extinguish the fire. The first team entered the home to find fire in the living room and extinguished immediately.

Since the home did not have any windows open, the fire did not have means to grow without oxygen, so the fire was contained to the living room area. However, the mobile home suffered significant smoke and water damage.

Dallas Bay fire officials reported the fire started from an unattended candle burning in the living room. Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, mentioned this was the third fire in several days where a candle was the cause of a house fire.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The homeowner was not home during the fire. Damages are listed at $25,000.