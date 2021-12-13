Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, December 13, 2021 33.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

December 13, 2021

A Chattanooga attorney has sued the two daughters of Chattanooga Choo Choo founder B. Allen Casey Jr. in connection with his estate. James L. Henry Jr. filed the complaint in Chancery Court ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 6-12: SHAW DAVID TYLER W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION DOMINO TYLER WILLIAM W?M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METH ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga attorney has sued the two daughters of Chattanooga Choo Choo founder B. Allen Casey Jr. in connection with his estate. James L. Henry Jr. filed the complaint in Chancery Court against Elizabeth and Lynn Casey (daughters of Mr. Casey), Cartter Patten III, attorney Jennifer Kent Exum and the Chambliss Bahner and Stophel law firm. The suit says the wife of Mr. Casey, ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 6-12: SHAW DAVID TYLER W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION DOMINO TYLER WILLIAM W?M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METH JOHNSON BRANDI NICHOL W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA WARRANT FOWLES ROBERT LEE B/M 56 MISD OFFICER WILSON CRIMINAL TRESPASS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT CARTER HEIDI NICHOLE W/F 38 FELONY ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: In Search Of Angels

It is now two weeks until Christmas and I am putting out a call for angels. To be honestly truthful, I began writing a story about a swimmer on the UPenn women’s team – Lia Thomas -- who is a threat to break every record in the female sport. This weekend Lia swam the fastest 200-meter freestyle in the nation. Lia has set all kinds of records as a member of the University of Pennsylvania ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Georgia State, 84-60

Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9/9 Tennessee (9-0) past Georgia State (4-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Key was a big factor in Tennessee winning the rebound battle 62-30. The Lady Vols scored half of their points in the paint and had 25 second-chance points. Keyen Green scored 14 and Sarah Puckett and Brooklynn Miles had 12 each. Jordan Horston ... (click for more)


