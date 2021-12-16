December 16, 2021
Multiple people called police and said there was a white female standing along the right shoulder on I-24 westbound at mile marker 180. People were concerned that she was going to get struck by a vehicle. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She was extremely intoxicated and could not stand without assistance. The woman said her son had dropped her off on the side of
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to steal $7,500 from a woman's bank account. The suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras at local bank branches and despite wearing a COVID mask, she is still recognizable.
The incident happened in early November. The victim, who lives
Thanks to the wonderful folks at the chattanoogan.com for reporting that emissions testing— and its forced, face-to-face and senseless $9 encounters, are finally coming to an end on Jan. 14, 2022. Thirty days and counting.
To the emissions testing facilities: don’t let the door hit you in the tail pipe on the way out.
AUTHOR'S NOTE: It was well over 40 years ago when I first wrote, "The Last Day of School." And in every year since I've gotten notes and phone calls from people all over who have become infatuated by the story. It has been reprinted in teachers' manuals, education textbooks, church bulletins and everywhere you might imagine. We also reprint it in something of a holiday tradition
Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades.
It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures.
Behind 23 points from Ben Sheppard , Belmont University men's basketball defeated Chattanooga, 76-68, Wednesday from the Curb Event Center.
In a meeting of two of the nation's top programs outside the power conferences, Belmont earned the victory over a Chattanooga program ranked No. 31 in the NCAA NET rankings and picked to win the Southern Conference.
