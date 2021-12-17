Police Blotter: People Set Up Chairs And Bedding In Front Of A Business; Ex-Husband Posts Photo Of Burning Couch On Facebook

Officers were notified by dispatch that three people had set up chairs, bedding and various other boxes in front of a store at 17 Cherokee Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman. Officers told them they were blocking the entrance to a business and the owner requested they leave their property. The three agreed to leave and gathered their items and left. They were told by the officers not to return to this business.

A woman on Talladega Avenue said her son needs to leave her home. Police made contact with the son who said he would get some belongings and leave for the evening. The son left without incident.



A man at Sweet Melissa’s Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. was making a scene after disputing his tab. His tab was settled and he was trespassed from the property and left without incident.



An anonymous caller said there was yelling outside their apartment at Riverside Apartments at 2 Market St. Prior to police arrival, a man called in to report he was stuck in an elevator. The fire department arrived before police got there. After a few minutes and attempts, the fire department was able to open the elevator door. When doing so there were blemishes left on the paint and the door was knocked off the hinges.



A woman on South Lyerly Street told police her upstairs neighbor was being loud. She said they would drop things and walk around loudly. Officers explained that it was their house and that it is hard to tell them to stop walking around or dropping things. The woman didn’t want officers to talk to them, but just a complaint card to show to her landlords. Officers did not hear any excessive noise coming from upstairs while at the scene.



A man on Mountain Creek Road said he saw two white males attempting to saw off the catalytic converter from his car. He confronted them and asked them what they were doing at which point they fled in a dark-colored SUV. The man said his converter was still attached to his vehicle but wanted to report the vandalism. Police issued the man a complaint card and told him to call back if he needed anything further.



Police saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard towards the end of a driveway on Shallowford Road. The silver 2013 Ford Fusion with Tennessee registration had extremely dark tinted windows. The car was not running at the time. The officer spoke with the two occupants inside the car - a man and a woman. Both were fully clothed and sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. When asked why they were parked in someone else's front yard, the man said they were parked at the residence to talk and observe the view of the city which could be overlooked from the residence. Due to neither subject having a lawful reason or permission to be on the property, they were asked to leave. They left without incident.



Police received a call from a woman who identified herself as Debra from Alabama. She requested police do a well-being check on a woman on Bradt Street. Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman and her son. She said she was fine. The woman and her son said that didn’t know any Debra from Alabama.

While on patrol an officer saw a white Hyundai Elantra parked in the roadway in front of a home on Dorsey Street. The vehicle was displaying a TN tag that returned to a black Nissan Titan. The officer ran the VIN for the car and it returned to the correct vehicle. The officer documented the incident for future identification purposes.



A Lowe’s loss prevention employee at 2180 Gunbarrel Road told police he had an unknown suspect steal two spools of wire and a DeWalt heater valued at $1,484. The employee said he spoke with the suspect who voluntarily gave all the items back to him after he passed the last point of sale. The employee said the suspect then refused to stay with him and got in his car and drove off. The employee provided police photos of the suspect’s truck and of the suspect inside Lowe’s. Police could not make out the tag on the white Chevrolet pickup truck with TN tags in the photo or the suspect. Police added both photos to the report.



The manager of Harbor Freight Tools at 5839 Brainerd Road said a white male (wearing a black mask, gray shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans) entered the store and proceeded to grab three Icon wrench sets from the middle aisle. Once the suspect had the items, he walked past all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. The suspect then took off running and got into a two-door red vehicle. Police ran the tag but it did not give a return. Police told the manager to watch for the suspect to return and then call police immediately.



A woman at the Murphy’s at 5764 Highway 153 reported to police there were two males in a black SUV who were watching her. The males left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The complainant felt uncomfortable being watched and she wanted to make a report in case it happened again.



An officer was flagged down by management at 1100 Carter St. saying there had been a parking lot crash. Police made contact with a driver who said she was backing up and struck a black Jeep. Police and staff attempted to make contact with the driver of the Jeep but weren’t successful. Police left a complaint card with staff and told them to notify police when they inquire about their vehicle.



A complainant called police and said there was a man walking around the Tennessee Aquarium at 1 West Aquarium Way trying to sell a gun. The complainant would give very little information and hang up. The complainant called several times and when the call taker asked for more information, the complainant would hang up again. Police were then dispatched to the area around the Aquarium on the reports of an armed party wearing a gray jacket, blue shirt, and brown pants. Police found the man and identified him. He was not armed and told police a man had been harassing him because he would not give him any more money. The man said he had been having problems with the other man all day. He positively identified him using public resources information websites. He said at this time, he did not want to pursue charges against the other man but wanted the incident documented. Police spoke to other officers familiar with the other man and they said he told them last night someone was trying to sell him a gun. If the harassment continues or if the second man keeps abusing emergency services, police will follow up with criminal charges.



Police were called to the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport at 1001 Airport Road to assist airport police. Airport police spoke with a man who told police that he felt like someone was trying to kill him. The man could not name the person or people trying to cause him harm. He took a cab to a local hotel to stay the night.



The bartender at the Edwin Hotel at 102 Walnut St. called police when a man started getting belligerent and yelling slurs at the bar. Due to the manner of yelling and the things said, the bartender decided to not serve the man anymore and he agreed to leave upon police arrival. The bartender only wanted the man to leave for the night and not to trespass.



A man at Clayton Homes at 620 Boy Scout Road showed police video of a white convertible pulling up around 1:16 a.m. A white male with facial hair took the two rocking chairs off the front porch and put them into the car and then drove off. The officer attached blurry photos of the suspect to the report. The chairs were worth around $200.

A woman on Manufacturers Road called police to make a theft report. She said she had two electric Townie bicycles locked up with cables inside of a caged area that was also locked with a padlock. When she returned she noticed the fence damaged, cables cut, and the bikes were stolen. They are described as Townie electric bicycles - one is white and the other is black. They are valued around $1,500 each. The victim emailed the officers photos of the bikes which are attached to the report, as well as damage of the fence.

A woman at Southeast Eye Specialists at 7268 Jarnigan Road told police someone had stolen a catalytic converter off of one of the company vehicles. She showed police video footage of the theft which showed an unknown person covering their face with a white coat walk up to the van and crawl underneath it. The footage then showed the person walk away with a catalytic converter. The footage also showed a truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, pull up next to the van a second time a short time later. The footage showed people get out of the truck and crawl underneath the van a second time, then leave a short time later. Police added photos from the footage to the report.

A man told police he had parked his truck at Northgate Mall at 271 Northgate Mall Dr. and left in another vehicle. He said that approximately six or seven hours later, Smith Asset Recovery notified him that his vehicle had been involved in an accident and that the truck was now at their lot. The man said he left his truck parked and locked at 271 Northgate Mall Dr. and did not know how the vehicle was involved in an accident, however he now knows where it is.

A woman on Pine Street called police and said someone got into her car. She said there were no signs of forced entry. Her Glock 19 was stolen but it was not loaded. The firearm was entered into NCIC.