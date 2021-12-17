2nd Man Arrested In Carjacking At Chestnut Street Apartments

A second arrest has been made in a carjacking at the Chestnut Flats Apartments at 1920 Chestnut St.

Casey Lemar Hayes, 18, of 1205 Boynton Dr. was arrested earlier.

Lyndell Decarr Dunnigan, 25, of 819 W. 14th Street Court, has now been charged in the case. His charges are carjacking, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

On the evening of Nov.

13, law enforcement spoke to the victim at the Raceway gas station on Broad Street. He said he was sitting in his Silverado at his apartment complex when the driver’s side door was opened. He said a male wearing a mask and dark clothing punched him in the face and told him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim said another masked man opened the passenger side door and pointed a handgun at him and demanded that he give them his belongings.

He said the second man took his wallet and backpack, but he later apologized after walking the victim away from the vehicle at gunpoint. He said the second man gave the victim back his belongings, and only kept about $10 worth of cash. The two men then drove away in the victim’s truck.

Because the victim’s cell phone was still in the truck, the victim’s girlfriend tracked the phone to the Raceway. He said the phone was thrown in a trash can.

Police said they were able to get still images of both suspects and the vehicle they were getting into. The next day, police found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Gateway Towers. The day after that, the vehicle was processed and fingerprints were lifted. Police also swabbed the steering wheel and the stick for DNA.

On Nov. 18, police watched video from the Raceway, and identified one of the men as Casey Lemar Hayes, 18, of 1205 Boynton Dr. When presented with a photo lineup with Hayes as one of the options, the victim picked out Hayes’ picture as the second man.

Police said Dunnigan was arrested after his fingerprints were lifted off the Silverado and the victim picked him out of a photo lineup.