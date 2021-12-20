Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, December 20, 2021 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, December 20, 2021
Police Blotter: Man Won't Leave Stone Cup Cafe; Man At Brew And Cue Chases Down Thieves

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 13-19


The staff of Stone Cup Café at 208 Frazier Ave. told police a man was sitting on their balcony and refusing to leave. Officer spoke with the man and identified him. The managers of Stone Cup ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 13-19: ROSS JOHN AMBERS W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS OF METH, POSS OF SCHEDULE I, PROBATION VIOLATION WEBSTER RAYMOND HAROLD W/M ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Won't Leave Stone Cup Cafe; Man At Brew And Cue Chases Down Thieves

The staff of Stone Cup Café at 208 Frazier Ave. told police a man was sitting on their balcony and refusing to leave. Officer spoke with the man and identified him. The managers of Stone Cup Cafe said they did not wish to have the man trespassed from the location but just wanted him to leave for the day. The man agreed to leave without further incident. * * * A woman at Truck ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

It seems every other morning I look at the Chattanoogan.com and see one more moron has led police on a dangerous chase on the interstate, through mall shopping lots and even sometimes quiet neighborhoods. I have a proposal for both the Georgia and Tennessee legislatures. It's very simple. One year for every mile, mandatory. You lead the police on a nine-mile chase. Then the moron ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fourth Wise Man

I never knew until yesterday that there were Four Wise Men. As this Christmas Week takes hold, I find that it is fun to search in the corners of the Internet for Christmas “gifts,” if you please, that have slipped by me in my three score and ten. Every nativity scene I have ever seen depicts three Magi but, no, there was definitely a fourth. Henry Van Dyke, a brilliant black ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lead At Half At Murray State, But Racers Finish Strong

The Murray State Racers pushed past the Chattanooga Mocs with a 53-point second half and turned it into an 87-76 victory for their 22 nd consecutive non-conference win at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers (10-1) have won seven in a row overall and at home this season as they travel to play the Auburn Tigers (Dec. 22). Murray State's Tevin Brown scored a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Incredible Saturday Fizzles For Vols, Lady Vols

Saturday dawned as a full day for Tennessee basketball. Marquee games involving the Vols versus Memphis in Nashville and the Lady Vols facing defending national champion Stanford in Thompson-Boling Arena were on tap. On Friday, UT athletic director Danny White posted a video on social media promoting “an incredible Saturday” in store for Tennessee fans. White then received ... (click for more)


