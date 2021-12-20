Police Blotter: Man Won't Leave Stone Cup Cafe; Man At Brew And Cue Chases Down Thieves

The staff of Stone Cup Café at 208 Frazier Ave. told police a man was sitting on their balcony and refusing to leave. Officer spoke with the man and identified him. The managers of Stone Cup Cafe said they did not wish to have the man trespassed from the location but just wanted him to leave for the day. The man agreed to leave without further incident.

A woman at Truck Liners Plus at 108 Honest St. told police she had an ex-employee on the property causing a disorder. On arrival, the woman said the employee had already left and did not require police any more.

Police responded to a suspicious activity on Walker Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the person living at the residence. He said he did not call police and no one has tried to break into his house. The officer also saw no forced entry at the door and no suspicious activity.

Police assisted a citizen searching for his wallet on Citico Avenue. Police were unable to find his wallet in the area.

A woman at the La Quinta Inn at 7051 McCutcheon Road said she left her car parked in the lot when she got there around 8 p.m. the previous evening and checked into the motel. When she returned to her car the next day she discovered a dent in the passenger side rear door and she said it won’t open from the outside but from the inside only. There are no estimates yet.

Police were asked to check on suspicious people on McCallie Avenue. An officer spoke with them and found they lived on the block and were just enjoying the weather.

A man on Shady Circle said two of his vehicles were entered overnight and rifled through. He said nothing was damaged or stolen.

While working Teleserve, police spoke with a man on the phone who said a woman made continuous calls to the Boil Shack, harassing the business. Police attempted to make contact with the woman, but she sent the call to voicemail. An officer left the woman a voicemail with a friendly reminder to not contact the Boil Shack again, but if she continues to do so, if they so wish to press charges, she could be charged with TCA 39-17-308. Harassment, section (a) A person commits an offense who intentionally: subsection (2) places one or more telephone calls anonymously, or at an hour or hours known to be inconvenient to the victim, or in an offensively repetitious manner, or without a legitimate purpose of communication, and by this action knowingly annoys or alarms the recipient.

An officer responded to a noise complaint on Kirby Avenue. An anonymous caller complained of loud music coming from a residence. On scene the officer heard a loud radio on the front porch and spoke to the resident who apologized and turned the music off.

Police received a call from a woman on McCallie Avenue who said a man knocked on her door, asking to come in. The woman said the man called her by her middle name and continued to ask her to open the door. Later that same evening, just after midnight, police were called back to the same residence when the woman said she heard a light knock at her door in which she thought it was one of her roommates. She said the knocks turned into what sounded like someone kicking on the door. She looked out her window and saw the same man from earlier that day. She said he was a tall, white man with scruffy hair and appeared to be a college student. Police searched the area and could not find anyone matching that description.

A man on Spears Avenue had lost his keys and could not get inside his home. Police were able to wake his roommate to open the door. Both thanked police for the assistance.

CPD Dispatch received a text to 911, "Emergency I need an officer behind CARTA Car-a-Van off 727 East 11th St." When Dispatch attempted to find out the nature of the emergency there was no reply. Police arrived in the area, searching for any signs of distress or anyone flagging down police. Police found nothing and Dispatch was unable to reach the person that sent the text. CPD Dispatch did relay to police that the same party called in from East 12th Street on six occasions on Oct. 31. With no further communication and no source of distress, police left the area.

A man on Cromwell Road said that someone cut the lock of his trailer and removed a number of tools and accessories. He said he would have to report serial numbers at a later time.

A man on Edgmon Forest Lane told police he saw a black male in green pants with a brown vest walking into the forest behind his house. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the description.

A person at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Drive was seen by loss prevention staff and CPD concealing several items. The person passed all points of sale, was detained and let off with a warning from Walmart loss prevention staff. Walmart did not want a report, but a report was done to document the whereabouts of the suspect for further investigations.

Police were called to a residence on East 49th Street where a man and woman were in an argument. The woman said she called police because the man was calling his sister to come pick him up and move out his items. He told the officer they had gotten into an argument because of a disagreement the night before and him saying he would move out. The man called his sister to come pick him up and the woman called police to prevent any further altercation. The woman called back to cancel police, saying the situation had been resolved and no police presence was needed. Both appeared to be only in a verbal argument and said they would be fine for the evening now that the sister was no longer coming to pick up the man.

Police received a call about a man with a gun in Miller Park. Upon arrival police realized the caller called police on the security guard for the park. The security guard said he had to remove a woman from the park. Before police could gather her information she left the scene. The security guard said the woman was trespassed from the park.

An officer assisted a woman and her fiancé on East 12th Street. She said she was attempting to order an Uber, however was unable to make the payment go through. After observing her attempt to order it a second time, the officer offered to transport her and her fiancé to her residence on Pope Street. She offered the officer payment and the officer denied it. She did take the officer’s offer and he was able to transport both without incident.

A man at the Brew and Cue at 5017 Rossville Blvd. said he was inside the business when one of the security guards came in and told him that two men were going through the toolbox in the back of his truck. The man said when he went outside the two men fled on foot down East 50th Street. He said he jumped in his truck and was able to locate the men where a physical altercation took place. The man said he was able to get back most of his belongings but said the men made off with a Milwaukee Impact Driver ($600). There is no suspect information.