Health Department And Hamilton County Schools Announce New Vaccination Events For Ages 5-11, By Appointment Only

Friday, December 3, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools & One to One Health, will be hosting another series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5-11. These events are intended to administer both first and second doses in the primary vaccination series and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East 3rd Street Health Department and Tuesday, Dec.

14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Ridge Elementary School.

 

“We are excited to again partner with Hamilton County Schools and One to One Health to make pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available. A goal of these pediatric events is to minimize the fear a child might have when receiving their vaccine,” said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak. “To that end, we invite children and their parents to join us in dressing up as their favorite superhero when they come for their appointment.”

 

“We are thrilled to partner with the Hamilton County Health Department to provide parents the opportunity to vaccinate our youngest students through these events,” said Dr. Nakia Towns, Interim Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Helping parents protect our young children through vaccination is a crucial mitigation strategy to ensure the health and wellness of our students. We look forward to increased community vaccination rates and to our students returning to a sense of normalcy.”

 

Events: 

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

Hamilton County Health Department, Main Facility Pediatric Clinic, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

·         By appointment only.

·         From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

·         To make an appointment, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Pfizer 5-11 Appointment” tab.

·         To make an appointment over the phone, call 423-209-8383.

·         Parking is available in the parking garage next to the Health Department. Bring your ticket in with you to have your parking validated.

·         Both child and parent must wear masks when coming in for their appointment.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

East Ridge Elementary Gymnasium, 1014 John Ross Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412.

·         By appointment only.

·         From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

·         To make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/32KeoX7.

·         To make an appointment by phone, call 423-463-0051.

Details:

·         These events are open to all children ages 5-11. Your child does not have to be a student of the Hamilton County School system to be eligible.

·         Please allow enough time for your appointment, including a 20-minute wait time after receiving the dose.

·         A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and must bring current, valid photo ID.

·         If you are the parent or legal guardian of an adopted child, please bring proof of adoption papers with you to the appointment.

·         To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at https://bit.ly/3G8tMv4.  Forms will also be available on site.

·         Spanish speaking interpreters will be on site at both events.

Additional resources

·         Pediatric vaccines are also available at the East 3rd St Health Department, Sequoyah Health Center and Birchwood Clinic. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call 423-209-8383 for details.

·         Pediatric vaccines will also be available at pediatrician offices, pharmacies, and other community providers throughout Hamilton County. Visithttps://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about making a vaccine appointment, locating testing, or if you seek isolation and quarantine guidance. 

·         To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


December 4, 2021

