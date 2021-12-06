 Monday, December 6, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Jonathan Conyers Representing Himself In February Trial On Southside Shooting That Left Victim In Critical Condition

Monday, December 6, 2021 - by Thea Marshall
Jonathan Conyers
Jonathan Conyers

Jonathan Conyers is representing himself in his upcoming trial set for Feb. 8 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in a shooting on the Southside on Aug. 30, 2018. 

 

Conyers filed a motion for dismissal due to the lack of a speedy trial since he has been in custody since the incident. The state said he has had three previous attorneys that withdrew. 

 

Conyers and the state said all three attorneys withdrew on their own; however, his counsel is attorney Dan Ripper.

Judge Don Poole said he recommends Conyers makes attorney Ripper his attorney.  

 

Conyers had two previous court dates that were rescheduled due to the attorney changes. The state said a third court date was rescheduled due to COVID. 

 

There was discussion between the judge and Conyers about his speedy trial motion. Judge Poole said he would consider the motion and that it might be overruled. 

 

“I’m not going to treat you any differently than I would if you were a lawyer,” he said regarding Conyers representing himself. 

 

Conyers, who was 23 at the time of the shooting, has a pretrial conference set for Jan. 4 to see if he is prepared for his trial in February.

 

 He is charged in a shooting that left Demontez Russell in critical condition.

 

An officer was nearby when gunshots rang out in the area of E. 19th Street and Read Avenue. The officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

 

An investigator went to the hospital to interview the victim, but he was undergoing a CT scan and was considered to be in critical condition.

 

Several witnesses at the scene described the shooter as a slim black male wearing a white shirt and dark pants. They said the shooter approached the victim while he was standing by a vehicle on E. 19th Street. He then opened fire on him.

 

Several employees of a nearby business were on break at the time and were near the shooting location. Two other witnesses were located, who police said identified Conyers as the shooter.

 

Police said, "Both parties' description of events corroborated various other pieces of information known to investigators."


December 6, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

December 6, 2021

PILOT For Steam Logistics Gets Approval Of City Industrial Development Board

December 6, 2021

Jonathan Conyers Representing Himself In February Trial On Southside Shooting That Left Victim In Critical Condition


A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He ... (click for more)

A PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) tax break for Steam Logistics that will save it $502,000 in property taxes over a nine-year period was approved on Monday morning by the city Industrial Development ... (click for more)

Jonathan Conyers is representing himself in his upcoming trial set for Feb. 8 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in a shooting ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He said he observed the woman around his vehicle and then she left in the black sedan. The video is not clear enough to identify the woman or the vehicle. The man said that he believes the woman ... (click for more)

PILOT For Steam Logistics Gets Approval Of City Industrial Development Board

A PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) tax break for Steam Logistics that will save it $502,000 in property taxes over a nine-year period was approved on Monday morning by the city Industrial Development Board. There were six members present on the nine-member board and chairman Jimmy Rodgers recused himself because he is friends with two company owners. The remaining five board ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Albom On Oxford

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Meet Purdue In TransPerfect Music City Bowl On Dec. 30

After seven victories and establishing one of the nation's top offenses in Josh Heupel 's debut season, Tennessee football will culminate 2021 in Nashville as the Volunteers face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT live on ESPN. Tickets for the game are on sale now at musiccitybowl.com. "I'd ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: In-State Bowl To Help Vols Continue Momentum

Tennessee got a destination and an opponent to complete its postseason schedule for December. At some point during Sunday afternoon’s college football extravaganza, a marathon that lasted longer than “Gone with the Wind,” the Vols received their bowl game marching orders. They will face Purdue in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors