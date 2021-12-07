Blood Donors Needed To Address Historically Low Blood Supply

 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 40.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.  

 

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year.

Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.  

 

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.    

 

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. 

 

Blood drive safety  

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.  

 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2 

Hamilton County 

  

Chattanooga 

Dec. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Road 

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Road  

 

Save time during donation  

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App

 

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. 

 

Health insights for donors  

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.  

 

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.  


December 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

December 7, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 7, 2021

Trump Endorses David Perdue; Calls Kemp A "Weak Governor"


A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Georgia U.S. Senator David Perdue for governor of Georgia, calling Brian Kemp "a weak governor." The Trump statement says, "Great to see that ... (click for more)



The High Cost Of The Unnecessary County District Expansion

The cost of redistricting to 11 County Commission seats, and potentially 11 school board members, should have been disclosed to the public prior to approval. Now that the redistricting plan is approved, the public is learning about the real costs. The redistricting plan for Hamilton County turned out to be much more costly than the public was aware of, and, to add insult to injury, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don’t know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn’t do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire ... (click for more)

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


