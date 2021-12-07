Trump Endorses David Perdue; Calls Kemp A "Weak Governor"

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Georgia U.S. Senator David Perdue for governor of Georgia, calling Brian Kemp "a weak governor."

The Trump statement says, "Great to see that David Perdue is running for Governor of Georgia. He is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams in November. Brian Kemp has failed Georgia. He caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 Election and allowed massive Election Fraud to take place. The signing of the Stacey Abrams-backed Consent Decree, so stupidly giving her and the Democrats everything they wanted, was a monumental mistake for not only Georgia, but also for our Nation!



"Kemp has been a very weak Governor - the liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election Integrity, and more. Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base - which is enormous -will never vote for him. We need strong leaders who will fight, and time is running out! David Perdue will eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools.



"David Perdue and Herschel Walker (who I have already strongly endorsed) will make an unstoppable team for Georgia. Trump supporters will turn out to vote for these great leaders in big numbers. David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!"