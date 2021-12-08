Chattanooga Police Communications Coordinator To Move To The Private Sector

Elisa Myzal, communications coordinator for the Chattanooga Police Department, is taking a position in the private sector.

Ms. Myzal said her final day with the CPD will be this Friday.

She said, "Working for CPD has been an incredible opportunity both professionally and personally. I will certainly miss many aspects of the job, but will miss the people I worked with much more."

Ms. Myzal said later this month she will become part of the communications team with U.S. Xpress.





Sergeant Jeremy Eames will continue to be the media contact at CPD.