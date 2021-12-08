Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor.

She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary Ann Garber School where a new trades school is now located.

Ms. Smedley has named Shawn Whitfield as her political treasurer.

That moves the election to replace Jim Coppinger to a three-person race. Weston Wamp and Matt Hullander announced earlier and each said they had already raised over $100,000.

The move means there will be numerous open seats on the County Commission with Ms. Smedley, Katherlyn Geter and Tim Boyd not seeking re-election to the panel.

Then there will be two new seats since the commission opted to expand from nine to 11 districts.

Ms. Smedley has been a longtime realtor, operating her own realty firm in the East Brainerd, Ooltewah, Apison and Collegedale areas.

Matt Hullander campaign spokeswoman Robin Derryberry said, “Matt and Jenny welcome their friends Sabrena Smedley and her husband Mark to the race for mayor of Hamilton County. The Hullander campaign remains committed to sharing Matt’s vision for the County and ways to achieve those initiatives. Our campaign won’t focus on other candidates. We intend to focus on what is truly important: the people of Hamilton County and the future Matt intends to build with them if he is given their trust.”