Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, December 9, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

December 9, 2021

Home On McGill Cemetery Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Evening


A home on McGill Cemetery Road was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening. Multiple callers alerted 911 to the fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a home in the 3000 block at 6:12 ... (click for more)



Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Good Cry?

There was a crowd on my little porch yesterday when one of the guys who drop in to check on me happened to say, “Men don’t cry.” I laughed and told the boys, “Wanna bet?” So, I gathered them around the computer and explained every Saturday I write the Funnies on Chattanoogan.com. Every week I will include five or six videos and I told them I wanted to experiment for a moment. I ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win 78-73 At UNC Asheville

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team, who once led by as many as 15 in the second half, survived a furious comeback effort to come away with its 11th-straight non-conference road win behind a 78-73 decision over UNC Asheville inside Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday night. Chattanooga (8-1) now moves to 10-0 all-time against UNC Asheville and completes ... (click for more)

UTC Women Play At Eastern Kentucky Early Thursday

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will have an early call Thursday morning with an 11:00 a.m. game at Eastern Kentucky at the Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Chattanooga and Eastern Kentucky have met four times dating back to 1982. Chattanooga is 1-3 all-time against the Colonels and 0-2 on the road. The Mocs lone win came in 2006 at The McKenzie Arena. Eastern Kentucky ... (click for more)


