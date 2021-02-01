 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Georgia Confirms 19 Cases Of Highly Contagious U.K. Variant Of COVID-19

Monday, February 1, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Health is confirming there are now 19 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 identified in Georgia. This is the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries and U.S. states. So far, no other COVID-19 variants have been identified in Georgia.

 

The B.1.1.7 cases in Georgia are in individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females.

The cases live in metro Atlanta – Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties. DPH is working to identify close contacts of the individuals, and will monitor them closely.

 

Officials said, "The Georgia Public Health Laboratory and several commercial labs are working to identify the presence of this variant in hundreds of specimens collected at Georgia testing locations statewide, but that is only a small percentage of the overall number of COVID-19 tests performed. Knowing the location of a few individual cases does not provide a clear picture of where this variant is in the state. Just because it has not been identified in a particular city or county does not mean it is not there - individuals could be infected anywhere in the state, or in some cases out of state. At least 30 states are reporting cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

 

"The same measures used to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Georgia are no different for this variant, and are even more critical due to the U.K. variant being more contagious. Wear a mask. Maintain social distance. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid large gatherings. Get a COVID vaccination when you are eligible. Follow the guidance of Public Health and the guidelines in the Governor’s executive order.

 

"Information about this variant is evolving quickly. Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may increase the risk of death in those who become infected. Both Pfizer and Moderna say their current vaccines appear to work against this variant."

“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”

 

DPH, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will continue to watch for emerging COVID-19 variants and will provide more information as it becomes available.


February 1, 2021

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

February 1, 2021

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

February 1, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Jan. 22-28


Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure ... (click for more)

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Jan. 22-28: 01-25-21 Lough, Harley Dion, 22, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. U125, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of cruelty to children ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors. “I’m ... (click for more)

Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of donors are from Chattanooga. Mr. Kelly said, "Many of our neighbors have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and instead of spending all of our time soliciting donations, we have been ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Florida, 79-65

Sophomore Tamari Key turned in a triple-double to lead No. 20/22 Tennessee to a 79-65 win over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday. Key totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, setting career highs in both points and blocks. It marks just the fourth triple-double in Lady Vol history, and the first since Jordan Reynolds notched one against UNCW on Dec. 29, 2016. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Wins In Five Over UNCG

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before fighting off a furious comeback effort to clinch a 3-2 (25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12) victory over UNCG in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium Sunday evening. Chattanooga begins the season with three-straight victories for just the fifth time in program history, and third time ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors