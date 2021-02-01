Georgia Has 44 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,587 New Cases
Monday, February 1, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 44 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,613.
There were 2,587 new cases, as that total reached 752,448 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 50,323, 86 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,495 cases, up 6; 50 deaths; 187 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 1,960 cases, up 1; 53 deaths; 130 hospitalizations
Dade County: remains at 957 cases; 8 deaths; 47 hospitalizations
Walker County: 5,097 cases, up 12; 67 deaths; 209 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 13,472 cases, up 18; 165 deaths; 654 hospitalizations, up 1