Mayor, City Council Fundraising Report

Mayor
Tim Kelly $622,043
Kim White $502,000
Wade Hinton $153,284
Monty Bruell $23,104 with previous balance on hand $12,856
Erskine Oglesby $9,050
Andrew McLaren $1,600
Russell Gilbert
Robert Wilson
Elenora Woods
Lon Cartwright no receipts
D'Angelo Davis no receipts
George Ryan Love
Chris Dahl
Monty Bell
City Council
District 1
Chip Henderson
District 2
Thomas Lee $46,826
Jenny Hill $45,075
Tim Gorman $6,055
District 3
Ken Smith $1,500 with $29,226 previous balance on hand
Rachael Torrence $792
District 4
Darrin Ledford $56,590
Bill Lloyd $1,500
District 5
Alan Holman $985
Dennis Clark
Leanne Jones
Cynthia Stanley-Cash
District 6
Carol Berz $16,830
District 7
Ken Hays $49,177
Raquetta Dotley
District 8
D'Andre Anderson
Anthony Byrd $8,750
Marie Mott $3,870 with $1,976 previous balance on hand
District 9
Demetrus Coonrod $10,425
Kelvin Scott