Georgia Has 76 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,363 New Cases
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 76 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,672.
There were 3,363 new cases, as that total reached 783,821 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 52,853, 310 more than Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 4,815 cases, up 25; 52 deaths; 203 hospitalizations, up 3
Chattooga County: 2,018 cases, up 7; 55 deaths; 145 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: remains at 1,027 cases; 8 deaths; 49 hospitalizations
Walker County: 5,509 cases, up 34; 68 deaths, up 1; 221 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 13,840 cases, up 26; 192 deaths, up 4; 674 hospitalizations, up 4