Wyoming Woman Who Was Briefly Hired As Chattanooga City Treasurer Sues City

Thursday, February 11, 2021

A Wyoming woman who was briefly hired as the Chattanooga city treasurer us suing the city.

Kate Farmer said she spent $21,000 moving to Chattanooga and then back to her previous home.

The City Council changed its mind after council members learned she had been involved in three federal lawsuits involving issues in her hometown.

Council members said Ms. Farmer should have made them aware of the past issues. 

The suit says at no time did "the city of Chattanooga advise Mrs. Farmer that she failed a background check or that they located anything in her past which would create a conflict or problem with her employment."

It was noted that the city hired attorney Sam Elliott to look into Ms. Farmer's background and he concluded that "there should be little concern about her ability to proceed with her duties.

The breach of contract suit was filed in Chancery Court and later moved to Federal Court.

 


Georgia Has 76 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,363 New Cases

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 2/10/2021


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 76 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,672. There were 3,363 new cases, as that total reached

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

(click for more)



Georgia Has 76 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,363 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 76 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,672. There were 3,363 new cases, as that total reached 783,821 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 52,853, 310 more than Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,815 cases, up 25; 52 deaths;

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

County Commission Needs To Think Long And Hard About Raising Their Wages - And Response

The County Commission needs to think long and hard about going forth with efforts to raise their wages. Maybe they can look at the fact that a city resident pays double taxes for the same services a county resident gets for half the cost. One example comes to mind. The multitude of vacant downtown properties that command exorbitant rent rates is a good place to start. Take the

Roy Exum: Sure, They Can Play

As about 92 percent of the Chattanoogan readers who responded to a poll expressed, the chance that transgender males who identify themselves as females be allowed to participate in women's sports is absolutely absurd. Tennessee's House of Representatives forwarded a bill in opposition quickly to the state Senate on Tuesday night. Hours later, Tennessee Equality Project Executive

UTC Men Win 78-66 Over Wofford

The Chattanooga Mocs got a combined 42 points from its starting backcourt to claim a 78-66 Southern Conference win at Wofford Wednesday night. That included identical 21-point totals from David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith along with a stout defensive effort. Stefan Kenic added 16 points in the festivities with Jean-Baptiste leading the board efforts with seven and Smith

UTC Women's Tennis Hosts Austin Peay

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team hosts Western Kentucky and Austin Peay this weekend. The Hilltoppers visit the Scenic City on Friday, Feb. 12, while the Governors are in town on Sunday, Feb. 14. Both matches take place at McCallie's Strang-Voges Tennis Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed at the match. Links for live scoring


