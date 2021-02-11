Wyoming Woman Who Was Briefly Hired As Chattanooga City Treasurer Sues City

A Wyoming woman who was briefly hired as the Chattanooga city treasurer us suing the city.

Kate Farmer said she spent $21,000 moving to Chattanooga and then back to her previous home.

The City Council changed its mind after council members learned she had been involved in three federal lawsuits involving issues in her hometown.

Council members said Ms. Farmer should have made them aware of the past issues.

The suit says at no time did "the city of Chattanooga advise Mrs. Farmer that she failed a background check or that they located anything in her past which would create a conflict or problem with her employment."

It was noted that the city hired attorney Sam Elliott to look into Ms. Farmer's background and he concluded that "there should be little concern about her ability to proceed with her duties.

The breach of contract suit was filed in Chancery Court and later moved to Federal Court.