Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Ease Restrictions On In-Person Court Proceedings Starting In March

Friday, February 12, 2021

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an order that will ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings starting in March. This is the ninth order the Court has issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court’s December 22, 2020, and January 15, 2021 orders, issued during the height of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, suspended most in-person hearings, with exceptions, until March 31, 2021.

Because of the recent and continuing decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, the Supreme Court is lifting restrictions on non-jury in-person proceedings earlier than expected.

 

Specifically, the Order:

 

(1) Lifts the suspension of in-person court proceedings in termination of parental rights cases on Monday, March 1, 2021;

 

(2) Lifts the suspension of all other non-jury in-person court proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, including but not limited to municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial, and appellate courts on Monday, March 15, 2021; and

 

(3) Preserves the suspension of all jury trials through the close of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, subject only to exceptions that may be granted by the Chief Justice on a case-by-case basis.

If courts elect to hold in-person hearings, they must continue to follow their judicial reopening plans approved in 2020 and available here: https://www.tncourts.gov/node/6042449. In addition, face coverings continue to be required, and attorneys, litigants, and others should familiarize themselves with the Order’s quarantine requirements in cases of exposure or a positive test.

Even with the easing of restrictions, the Court still encourages courts to hold virtual proceedings whenever practical. Since March 2020, Tennessee Courts have held over 11,000 virtual meetings and proceedings. Additionally, Supreme Court Orders, which are not affected by today’s Order, have suspended any Tennessee state or local rule, criminal or civil, that impedes and judge’s or court’s ability to utilize available technologies.

Today's Order is available on the TNCourts.gov coronavirus webpage - https://www.tncourts.gov/Coronavirus



February 12, 2021

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

A Chattanooga man was arrested for impersonating former president Barack Obama while applying for a handgun permit. In November, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Handgun Permit Unit sent Robert Joseph Hallick, 51, a denial letter for a handgun permit, citing an active warrant in the state of Michigan. Police said on Jan. 21, the TDOS and the Handgun

County Commission Needs To Think Long And Hard About Raising Their Wages - And Response

The County Commission needs to think long and hard about going forth with efforts to raise their wages. Maybe they can look at the fact that a city resident pays double taxes for the same services a county resident gets for half the cost. One example comes to mind. The multitude of vacant downtown properties that command exorbitant rent rates is a good place to start. Take the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Doesn't Play Fair

Hamilton County has just passed the 50,000-doses mark in distributing the COVID vaccine which deserves the highest praise for our Health Department workers, our Emergency Management teams and County Mayor Jim Coppinger. That’s big news indeed, especially when you consider the huge majority of the two-part injections were primarily centered on those 70 years old and up. But I ... (click for more)

Lookouts Sign New 10-Year Deal With Cincinnati Reds

The Chattanooga Lookouts have signed a new 10-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "This is an incredibly exciting day for our team. We are very proud to be a part of the Cincinnati Reds system and continue to do what we do best – create a best-in class fan experience, develop big league ballplayers, grow our business and support our community. ... (click for more)

Walker Leads Lady Mocs Past Western Carolina, 74-45

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs basketball team can be like Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde at times as they play great one game and horrible the next. Consistency is one thing that coach Katie Burrows is looking for, but thus far, she’s been unable to find it. Facing the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, the Lady Mocs were facing a lower echelon Southern ... (click for more)


