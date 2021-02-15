All GNTC Campuses Delayed Until 10 A.M. On Tuesday

February 15, 2021
All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to expected inclement weather/road conditions. (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 8-14:
WRIGHT SHANE EUGENE W/M 38 OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY
SAFFI CHRISTOPHER HEITH W/M 40 OFFICER CARTER RPD DUI – ALCOHOL, ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.
To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.
In addition, ... (click for more)
As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one.
This is not merely ... (click for more)
There was a glorious meme (think of several pictures with delightful captions) bouncing all around the Internet on Sunday. In the first, you see the most poisonous 80-year-old woman on the planet – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi –snapping hello into a desk phone and then, in her trademark snip, yelling “Who is this!!”
The voice on the other end replies very legibly, “Owen.” Nancy ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team suffered its third-straight road loss after a 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 29-27) decision at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., Sunday evening.
Chattanooga falls to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Southern Conference play following the loss. WCU improves its overall mark to 2-5 and league tally to 2-3.
Western Carolina, playing ... (click for more)
It might not have been quite as lopsided as Thursday night’s 74-45 victory, but Saturday’s 72-58 win by the Chattanooga Lady Mocs over Western Carolina made head coach Katie Burrows as happy as she’s been in a while.
This year’s conference schedule has been different than the past as each team plays other teams twice in three days at the same location. This was the fifth such ... (click for more)