Deputy Arrested For Violating No Contact Order

Deputy Sheriff Jorge Araiza was arrested Monday for violation of a no contact order.

On Monday evening, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received information that Araiza, who was recently arrested and charged with one count of simple assault (domestic) and currently on administrative leave, was in violation of a no contact order issued by the court.



Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the 7800 block of Saylor Lane in Hixson, at which time Araiza was found to be in contact with the victim of said assault, which is a direct violation of the no contact order.



Araiza was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where he was booked for violating his conditions of release on the original charge of simple assault (domestic).