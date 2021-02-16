State Democratic Party Leader Says Will Be Watching Closely How GOP Handles Redistricting

 Tuesday, February 16, 2021 29.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Hendrell Remus
Hendrell Remus

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus told the Hamilton County JFK Club on Monday that preventing Republicans from further redrawing the districts is a focus for the party going forward.

 

“We are trying to rebuild a state party that has been diminished in the last decade, in large part because of Republican control and how they’ve carved out the districts,” Mr. Remus said. “We know they will further try to entrench Republican control across the state.”

 

The TNDP chair has spoken to several people within the legislature and said he is going to fight for “fair redistricting for the state.” He said Georgia is the blueprint for how to win an election in a very red state, then he called North Carolina the blueprint for how to make sure the Democratic Party has a say in redistricting.

 

“We are going to exploit every legal option on our end with the House and Senate caucus,” the speaker said. “We have to make sure we are in close consultation with the members of the House and Senate so we know what is going on and where the GOP’s thinking is.”

 

He said the Democratic Party needs to rally people around a common cause, and that he has been working with grassroots organizers and labor organizations and small organizations like the JFK club to figure out how to be more prominent throughout the state.

 

“We’re going to be encouraging people as we seek legal action as a party and as members of the legislature, we’re going to be asking citizens to join us in that litigation so we have a stronger case,” Mr. Remus said. “Our focus is that we’re starting to build that energy, especially in a pandemic, to make as much noise as possible.”

 

He also told the JFK Club that the larger state party cannot win a statewide election, be it senatorial or gubernatorial, on its own. He said the TNDP will need support from smaller county parties to build momentum and to encourage engagement. He said that because Tennessee has some of the lowest voter turnout in the nation, that signaled there are many people who could vote Democrat but currently do not.

 

“We’ve got to change the way we deliver our message. We spend a lot of time defending our message and where the party stands on things, without really defining where the Republicans stand on it,” the chair said. “If we get into a position where we can tell the stories of ordinary people who are impacted and affected by these issues, we will have much more success.”

 

He said the message needs to be “clear and concise,” and that the state, county, and grassroots levels all need to be unified when it comes to what that message is. He said Republicans have the advantage over the Democratic Party in this aspect.

 

“When they find a topic or certain phrase or message, they say it over and over and over again, it’s that radio effect. If you say ‘socialist’ enough, it’s like driving in a car and not liking the song, but then you’re eventually starting to sing along to it. They’ve sung the same song for so long people are repeating it, and we haven’t done that very well.”

 

“When we’re talking about Medicaid expansion or criminal justice reform or gun right, we have to make sure our message is delivered in a way where, people can relate to it, but at the same time, it becomes so frequent they sing the same tune we’re singing.”

 

Mr. Remus said many people point to Georgia as a state that has flipped from Republican to Democrat in the Senate and the presidency. But he also said that from 2018-20, the party has only gained four seats in the general assembly. So he said the process of whittling down the Republican supermajority in Tennessee will be a long process.


