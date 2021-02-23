 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Weather

Perdue Will Not Run For Senate In 2022

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

David Purdue announced in a letter on Tuesday that he will not be running for the senate seat in 2022.  

The letter stated:

Dear Friends, 


After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022.  This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.

I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort.

It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate.  Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.

God Bless,

David and Bonnie Perdue


February 23, 2021

Hagerty Opposes Thomas-Greenfield For United Nations Post

February 23, 2021

Walker County's Whitfield Speaks Against Higher Load Limits For Loggers; Citing Damage To Roads

February 23, 2021

Bill To Allow First Responders To Live Where They Choose Passes First Hurdle In Tennessee Senate


Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday opposed the nomination of former Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. ... (click for more)

Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield was scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Georgia Senate Transportation Committee at a hearing on SB 118. It is a proposal to ... (click for more)

Members of the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday voted to advance Senate Bill 29 which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The measure, sponsored by State ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Wacky, Revealing Police Blotter

Now and then I read your online 'Police Blotter' because it's usually fun to see what other citizens of Chattanooga have been up to. I'm not talking about real crime here; I'm talking about real stupidity or just plain silliness. This morning's list included a good one: "A woman at a residence on Hamilton Mill Drive told police she has a wildlife reserve in her back yard. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Anti-White Racism

A couple of years ago, when Hamilton County Schools superintendent Bryan Johnson affronted far more than his faculty with a mandatory “white privilege” seminar, it was probably the first openly public example of “anti-white racism” in Southeastern Tennessee. Now this virus is running rampant across the United States. The latest firestorm is raging at the elite Smith College in Northampton, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Announce 2021 Beach Volleyball Schedule

In its second season as a NCAA Division I program, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball squad and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its 2021 spring schedule which kicks off March 10. An affiliate member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), Chattanooga has scheduled 10 regular season match dates before taking part in the OVC Championships April 29 – May 1. The ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tennis Faces Busy Week Upon return To The Court

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team is back in action for the first time since Jan. 29 with three matches this week. The Mocs have a home dual against Troy between road trips to Jacksonville State and Presbyterian. UTC dropped its first two against Clemson (0-7) and Alabama (1-6) before shutting down due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Mocs ... (click for more)


