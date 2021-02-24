 Wednesday, February 24, 2021 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


TDOT Launches Plan For Pothole Repair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Last week’s brutal winter storm has created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee. TDOT is launching a massive effort using all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.
 
Officials said, "Multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks. Cold mix asphalt is currently being used for repairs. Some asphalt plants will open during the day and allow crews to use hot mix for a more permanent repair.
But it may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made. Full scale paving may be necessary in many locations. Some crews will be assigned to interstates while others will focus on state routes.
 
"Please note – inclement weather, emergency repairs or incidents may disrupt daily schedules. TDOT does not count potholes, keep a tally of how many potholes have been repaired or the cost of repairs per pothole. These repairs are part of normal highway maintenance operations.
 
"Motorists should be prepared for short term traffic delays during these repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9 a.m.- p.m. weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening and weekends. We ask drivers to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways. Work with Us – move over, slow down."
 
Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html

February 24, 2021

TDOT Launches Plan For Pothole Repair

February 24, 2021

Sheriff Proceeding With New Roofs, New Network Equipment And New Locks At Silverdale

February 24, 2021

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Resolution Allowing Voters To Change Way Attorney General Is Selected


Last week’s brutal winter storm has created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee. TDOT is launching a massive effort using all available ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commission discussed several topics pertaining to the Sheriff’s Office during their Wednesday morning meeting, including repairing and replacing roofs. Garland/DBS, ... (click for more)

A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Joint Resolution 1, sponsored by Senate ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TDOT Launches Plan For Pothole Repair

Last week’s brutal winter storm has created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee. TDOT is launching a massive effort using all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. Officials said, "Multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks. Cold mix asphalt is currently being ... (click for more)

Sheriff Proceeding With New Roofs, New Network Equipment And New Locks At Silverdale

The Hamilton County Commission discussed several topics pertaining to the Sheriff’s Office during their Wednesday morning meeting, including repairing and replacing roofs. Garland/DBS, Inc. had a bid of $768,667 for replacing roofs at the facility that was recently taken back by the Sheriff's Office from a private firm. Using a Powerpoint map of Silverdale, Sheriff Jim ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag At Iwo Jima

This morning marks the 76 th anniversary of the sun coming up on Mount Suribachi and, as it lit the dawn, every warrior in one of the most merciless battles in the Pacific theater could see the American flag on the crest of the 554-feet-tall hill. The battle to secure the island was perhaps the most intense fighting in World War II. Almost 7,000 Marines and Navy Seabees were ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee's Andrea Hudson Stepping Down As Volleyball Coach

Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team’s third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring’s volleyball season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Signs Three Local Youth To Train With Team

The tradition continues. Chattanooga FC is proud to announce today that three players from local academies have earned a chance to train and play with the first team this year. These players showed extreme ability, skill, and have put in the hard work to earn an opportunity to gain exposure to professional soccer. “We are very pleased with the three youth players that will ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors