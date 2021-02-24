TDOT Launches Plan For Pothole Repair

Sheriff Proceeding With New Roofs, New Network Equipment And New Locks At Silverdale

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Resolution Allowing Voters To Change Way Attorney General Is Selected

Last week’s brutal winter storm has created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee. TDOT is launching a massive effort using all available ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Commission discussed several topics pertaining to the Sheriff’s Office during their Wednesday morning meeting, including repairing and replacing roofs. Garland/DBS, ... (click for more)