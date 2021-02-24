Vacant Apartment On Fisher Avenue Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night

A fire at a vacant apartment is under investigation. Chattanooga firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading throughout the entire building on Fisher Avenue.

The call came out at 9:13 p.m. on Wednesday. A 911 caller reported seeing smoke in the area, but was not certain of the address.

Engine 5 located the fire inside an apartment complex at 500 Fisher Ave.

in the Glenwood community and found flames coming from the upstairs and downstairs of an apartment. They made an aggressive attack and other units provided support, holding the fire to one unit.

One apartment was damaged by fire and there is smoke damage throughout the building. There are several buildings in the complex, which is under renovation. There was no power to the building where the fire happened due to the remodeling. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Squad 13, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Engine 5, Engine 15, Engine 9, Quint 10, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Red Shift), CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Support Services Unit, EPB and CPD responded.