The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)