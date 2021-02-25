February 25, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Police checked out a vandalism complaint on Pelican Drive. Once on scene, officers spoke with the plant manager, who said three people entered his lot that was locked around 1:54 in the morning. The suspects were all white males and looked fairly young. He said they did not take any property out of the vehicles parked in the lot. The suspects did discharge multiple fire extinguishers
Mayor candidate Wade Hinton and Russell Gilbert decried the news that the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Shallowford Road and North Moore Road will be closed.
Mr. Hinton said, "Yesterday, we were saddened to learn Walmart plans to close its Neighborhood Market located on Shallowford Road. In addition to the potential loss of jobs for hard-working Chattanoogans, this closure creates
The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee-
When I got word that due to the COVID pandemic, the 18th annual "Possibilities" Luncheon would be a viral affair, my heart sank all the way to my "nub." I was in a small crowd when the founding father of the hospital, the sensational Bob Main, told us about his idea almost 20 years ago. Bob, you'll remember, stood in a brisk wind over 30 years ago when the very first concrete turned
The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days.
David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double
Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team's third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring's volleyball season.
... (click for more)