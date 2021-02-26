 Friday, February 26, 2021 49.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Governor Lee Signs Executive Orders To Lift Nursing Home Restrictions; Remote Meetings Allowed Through April 28

Friday, February 26, 2021

Governor Bill Lee has signed new Executive Orders 7778 and 79 lifting visitation restrictions at nursing homes and allowing remote meetings to continue through April 28.

 

He said, “Our state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve thanks to efficient vaccine distribution and efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov.

Lee. “I have authorized continuation of a limited state of emergency through April 28th in order to keep critical healthcare deregulation in place and ensure continued federal funding compliance, and to lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities. To be very clear, my orders do not include any restriction on business. We will continue to focus on delivering vaccines to every corner of the state, ensuring kids get back in the classroom and building on our strong economic recovery.”

 

Gov. Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 78 and 79, which extend through April 28, provisions that allow for remote government meetings and shareholder meetings and permit remote notarization and witnessing of documents, all while implementing transparency safeguards.


Woman, 25, Shot On North Willow Street In Drive-by Shooting

A woman, 25, was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night on North Willow Street. At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, Officers located and confirmed a woman was there and was suffering from a minor, non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim ... (click for more)

Richards, Condra Charged In Drug Overdose Death

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations Division has concluded an investigation into a Dec. 8, 2020 death in the Lakesite area resulting from a drug overdose with the arrest of two local men. Marshal Dale Richards, 41, from Soddy Daisy, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a bond of $125,000, and criminal conspiracy heroin for ... (click for more)

Thanks For Bringing Attention To The Crotch Rocket Problem On Frazier Avenue

Thanks to the Chattanoogan.com police blotter for bringing public attention to the crotch rocket problem on Frazier Avenue and on the Veterans Bridge. I have witnessed this stupidity first-hand, both as a pedestrian and while driving in my car. My gratitude and respect go out to the Chattanooga Police Department and its officers who are trying to remedy this combination ... (click for more)

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins Two Over Tennessee Tech

Senior Cameren Swafford ripped a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh of game one and belted an eventual game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the sixth in game two, helping the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to a pair of one run victories, 5-4 and 6-5, against Tennessee Tech on Thursday inside Jim Frost Stadium Chattanooga improves its season mark to 4-4 overall ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Land Brian Jean-Mary, But Ty Simpson Gets Away

Tennessee announced the hiring of football assistant Brian Jean-Mary on Thursday in a manner befitting this sort of news. Well, there was one deviation from previous announcements. Vols head coach Josh Heupel welcomed the former linebackers coach at Michigan as “a great fit” for UT’s staff and hailed his energy and experience. In the same sentence, though, Heupel also noted ... (click for more)


