Camp Dixie Event Venue At The Lake With 25.4 Acres Sells For $4,250,000

Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Camp Dixie event facility on 25.4 acres on the Tennessee River has sold for $4,250,000.

The wedding and events venue is at 2425  Buffalo Lane, Soddy Daisy.

The sale was to Rcej Llc from Gaye Y. Smith.

Camp Dixie was a recreational facility for Dixie Yarn employees dating back to the 1950s.

 The current facility features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths with 9,704 square feet.

The property is said to have "unparalleled views of the Tennessee River." 

There is 2,365 feet of waterfront.

There are three covered pavilions, picnic tables, a floating boat dock, boat ramp, and a detached 10-car garage.

Sellers said, "This simply elegant, custom Estate home with exquisite bespoke finishes will take your breath from the moment you arrive. As you enter the oversized foyer, you will enter the great room with 26+/- foot vaulted ceiling framed by mahogany wood beams, floor to ceiling windows providing magnificent views of the Tennessee River, and a floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace. The uniquely designed circular shape kitchen is perfect for entertaining with its oversized Teak wood center island, china cabinet, cork flooring, tile backsplash, three dishwashers, Sub-Zero refrigerator; AGA enameled cast iron stove with ovens, walk-in pantry with sink, and pass-through door to kitchen, a triever with hidden rotating storage shelving, and a dumbwaiter. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room that is surrounded by windows to take in the beautiful water views and it accesses the veranda. A hopscotch board made from different wood from throughout the house is in the hallway floor leading to the half bath with glass knobs on the cabinets and the large laundry room with a Kholer farmhouse sink, oak cabinets, Silestone countertops, and glass knobs. The main-level master bedroom has access to the veranda, Tigerwood flooring, and built-in window seating. The master en suite offers two walk-in closets, separate vanities, a laundry room, and a tile shower. There is a main-level guest bedroom with a private bath and an office with a built-in desk that is large enough for two people. Take the stairs or take the elevator to the upper level offering a mahogany built-in bookcase, circular formal dining room surrounded by windows to amazing views of the water. Going down the custom wood steps to the lower level you will enter the rec room with French doors that open to the lower level patio. There is also a half bath with tile flooring, a den with a built-in aquarium, and access to the dumb waiter, multiple storage rooms, a 2-car garage, and more."


February 4, 2021

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera

Anita Campbell of Ringgold has been arrested on one count of possession of meth for resale after deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office recovered approximately 2,000 grams of suspected

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges. * * * A woman living on E. Brainerd

Nearly 2,000 Grams Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Cleveland

Nearly 2,000 Grams Meth Recovered During Traffic Stop In Cleveland

Anita Campbell of Ringgold has been arrested on one count of possession of meth for resale after deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office recovered approximately 2,000 grams of suspected methamphetamines during a traffic stop on Lead Mine Valley Road in Cleveland on Wednesday. At approximately 1 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the area received reports of a vehicle that

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the

Lee's Ally Welfel: So Much More Than A Cancer Survivor

Lee's Ally Welfel: So Much More Than A Cancer Survivor

Unmistakably, what captures the attention of most about Ally Welfel is an 18-year-old girl with a big smile and very little hair. She is always with the Lee basketball team in practice and games. Ally is a young lady who has shown so much courage in her fight back from cancer. Surrounded by Christian faith: Ally attended (Nashville) Goodpasture, a Christian school, and a place

Moc Tennis Hosts UNC Ashville & Presbyterian This Weekend

Moc Tennis Hosts UNC Ashville & Presbyterian This Weekend

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team hosts a pair of matches at McCallie's Strang-Voges Tennis Center this weekend. The Mocs welcome UNC Asheville on Saturday, Feb. 6, followed by a Sunday dual with Presbyterian. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed at the match. Links for live scoring of both events are available on the women's tennis


