Camp Dixie Event Venue At The Lake With 25.4 Acres Sells For $4,250,000

The Camp Dixie event facility on 25.4 acres on the Tennessee River has sold for $4,250,000.

The wedding and events venue is at 2425 Buffalo Lane, Soddy Daisy.

The sale was to Rcej Llc from Gaye Y. Smith.

Camp Dixie was a recreational facility for Dixie Yarn employees dating back to the 1950s.

The current facility features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths with 9,704 square feet.

The property is said to have "unparalleled views of the Tennessee River."

There is 2,365 feet of waterfront.

There are three covered pavilions, picnic tables, a floating boat dock, boat ramp, and a detached 10-car garage.

Sellers said, "This simply elegant, custom Estate home with exquisite bespoke finishes will take your breath from the moment you arrive. As you enter the oversized foyer, you will enter the great room with 26+/- foot vaulted ceiling framed by mahogany wood beams, floor to ceiling windows providing magnificent views of the Tennessee River, and a floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace. The uniquely designed circular shape kitchen is perfect for entertaining with its oversized Teak wood center island, china cabinet, cork flooring, tile backsplash, three dishwashers, Sub-Zero refrigerator; AGA enameled cast iron stove with ovens, walk-in pantry with sink, and pass-through door to kitchen, a triever with hidden rotating storage shelving, and a dumbwaiter. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room that is surrounded by windows to take in the beautiful water views and it accesses the veranda. A hopscotch board made from different wood from throughout the house is in the hallway floor leading to the half bath with glass knobs on the cabinets and the large laundry room with a Kholer farmhouse sink, oak cabinets, Silestone countertops, and glass knobs. The main-level master bedroom has access to the veranda, Tigerwood flooring, and built-in window seating. The master en suite offers two walk-in closets, separate vanities, a laundry room, and a tile shower. There is a main-level guest bedroom with a private bath and an office with a built-in desk that is large enough for two people. Take the stairs or take the elevator to the upper level offering a mahogany built-in bookcase, circular formal dining room surrounded by windows to amazing views of the water. Going down the custom wood steps to the lower level you will enter the rec room with French doors that open to the lower level patio. There is also a half bath with tile flooring, a den with a built-in aquarium, and access to the dumb waiter, multiple storage rooms, a 2-car garage, and more."