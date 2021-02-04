 Thursday, February 4, 2021 48.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Those 70 And Up Can Now Get Vaccine In Hamilton County; Coppinger Warns Of Spread At Super Bowl Parties

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Hamilton County residents 70 and over qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton County as of 3 p.m. today (Thursday). 

To sign up for an appointment, visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ or call 423-209-5398.

Also, County mayor Jim Coppinger asked the public to exercise caution during the Super Bowl and called large Super Bowl parties a “bad idea.”

“Try to avoid large and small gatherings, and be really careful during the Super Bowl,” the mayor said. “We don’t want to see an uptick in numbers as a result of something we enjoy watching every year.”

He reiterated that the county is dropping the age limit for vaccines from 75 to 70. Mayor Coppinger also said there is “good news” regarding COVID-19 numbers in the county, with the numbers decreasing across the board.

“Our numbers are trending in the right direction and our hospitalizations and people in ICU are down,” Mayor Coppinger said. “We’ve seen a decrease of positivity rate in testing too. This is happening because you in the community are working with us.”

Health Department administrator Becky Barnes said the county has received 29,750 doses of the vaccine. She said other community providers have also been given vaccines that don’t count toward that number.

“Of that number, we have given out 19,469 doses, and the remaining are either currently giving out today, or have appointments for, or have open appointments for the remainder of those doses,” Ms. Barnes said.

As the county mayor said, Becky Barnes said the number of tests are also going down, from 500 a day last week to 400 a day at the Alstom site this week. She also pleaded with the public to not have a Super Bowl party.

“Please do not have a Super Bowl party,” Ms. Barnes said. “COVID-19 has definitely not gone away.”

County Mayor Coppinger also said the county is getting around 3,000 and 4,000 vaccines a week. He asked the public to get to their appointments at least 15 minutes in advance, and said most the public have done just that.

“I want to give a big shout out to all of our healthcare providers who are performing these vaccinations, standing on their feet for hours. As well as our volunteers, I’d like to give them a big thank you too.”

The county mayor said while the state has received an increase in the amount of vaccines, these are Moderna vaccines. Hamilton County receives Phizer vaccines, so they will not receive a larger amount of vaccines.

Even though the age limit has been dropped a few years, he said everyone 75 or above should still try to be vaccinated as well.

“It’s still important to know that even though we’re going down to 70, that doesn’t mean we’re done with everyone 75 and above,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “Everybody is eligible, we’re just dropping down to 70. The state wants us to do that, and we’re going to do that.”

He said the health department can do more shots, but he said the county is limited in the amount of vaccines they get. He said vaccination appointments are only scheduled if there is vaccines available.

“Everyone who shows up for a first or second shot, that means it’s readily available for you,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “We want to partner with more people in the community to be able to get more people vaccinated. But we do not have enough vaccines to make that possible at this time.”

To end the press conference, the county mayor reiterated his point at the beginning and asked people to not gather for the Super Bowl.

“Please be extremely cautious about the Super Bowl parties and gatherings this weekend,” Mayor Coppinger said. “We don’t want to see you in our statistics.”

 

 

 


February 4, 2021

Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

February 4, 2021

Georgia Has 141 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,011 New Cases

February 4, 2021

Tennessee Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Scholarship Program Case Appeal


Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 141 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,048. There were 4,011 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from the Court of Appeals on the constitutionality of Governor Bill Lee's Education Savings Account pilot program to provide low-income ... (click for more)



Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Coltharp Named Pre-Season SoCon Softball Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting. ... (click for more)

CFC Shooting For April 13 Start At Finley While Still Rounding Out Squad

Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will be the place to be to start the 2021 NISA season. On Wednesday, the league announced a tournament involving the nine teams in the league. From April 13-25, Chattanooga FC will attempt to be the last club standing against sides like Cal United and Maryland Bobcats. “We have a history of hosting events, and Finley is a big attraction because ... (click for more)


